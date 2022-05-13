The sun dappled the river as I cast the big lure back out into the ripples. I looked left to check on Kathy and Pat, who were playing along the edge of the Port Allegheny River this bright summer day. The kids were having a blast finding big glass balls that rolled down in the water from a glass plant somewhere upstream. Earlier they had caught a small stinkpot turtle. My wife, Eileen, had waded out into the cold clear river and was casting out. The sun shone off her, making her appear bright. She was so beautiful, all smiles, just enjoying the beautiful weather and I knew I was a very lucky man.
I wake up in my recliner with a smile on my face. This day made such a bright memory in my mind. I reflect on it for a moment, just relishing that beautiful day. We would fish there many times and share many good memories. Where does it go? I believe we bank all those great memories for times later, when we can no longer get out. I am afraid my dear readers that time has come for me.
I am no longer a young man. At 86, I think it might be time for me to retire.
People will say that I really am already retired, and it is true I have not worked for some years. But it would be from you, my friends of the paper, that I must part. In truth, I should have done this years ago, but as I have fine help with my typing and still enjoyed it, I just continued. This no longer seems fair to me. I cannot do what I used to do, and these stories are slowing down.
My thoughts are still there, bright in memory all those stories still bouncing around in my head trying to get out. The problem is my body does not want to do it anymore.
I remember the day I started writing this column. It was the first time the paper had a Sunday edition, in 1986. At that time, the Observer-Reporter thought to add a Sunday edition on a test basis. The editor contacted me because I was writing articles for Pennsylvania Game News and had just put out my small book, “Block’s Buck Book.” I was writing as a Pennsylvania Outdoor Writer and had never done a weekly article. But, I like to write and have a lot of stories, so I thought why not?
So, began a relationship that has spanned many years. I have always had a good relationship with everyone at the Observer-Reporter and I will miss all of them. Sports editor Chris Dugan, I thank you for your patience and editing skills.
Think of me sometimes when you are out in the woods, walking about in the beauty of Southwestern Pennsylvania. I will be holding court here at home, telling my tales to all who walk by and hold still long enough to listen. I have had a wonderful life full of adventures and do not plan to quit telling my stories. I do not know where my path will take me next and I am hoping it will lead me home to the big woods, bright streams and my beloved wife, for that is where my mind keeps leading me. But for now, I hope to just keep on telling stories and visiting with my friends here at home.
Thank you for all your years of loyal reading and putting up with my mistakes and foibles. And for all your letters, some that went unanswered but never unread. I enjoyed every minute of our times together.