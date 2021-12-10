January is not far off. With Christmas just around the corner, it is time to think of a great present for the outdoorsperson in your family.
Fishing licenses will start selling this month in December for January. That would make a pretty good gift. Hunting licenses go on sale in June for one year, but fishing licenses are from January first for one year. A lifetime license is available to seniors too. This is a great value and makes an excellent gift. A sportsman might enjoy ice fishing in January when not much else is available. Not having to go out to get that license ourselves might be a nice present.
Gift buying is not always my favorite thing to do but with Christmas just around the corner I was thinking of going out to shop. I have a lot of friends and I need a lot of presents this year. I think magazines and subscriptions might be good gifts. I like Pennsylvania Angler or Pennsylvania Game News. The Game News is my favorite of course, and I think anyone who hunts should have a subscription to it.
I just got a new trail camera for my birthday and that would make a nice gift. That is a useful item, and you can never have too many. Many jokes have been repeated about the price of hunter’s toys and it is true a lot of equipment is expensive these days. I try think of small things that are very useful. New slings for guns, any gloves or warm gear and knives are always good. Rod and reel outfits are a great present. Sometimes those can be pricey. A new creel or tackle box is always good. Trying to think of the person I am buying for helps me to think what they might want.
I once received a machete from Pete’s Surplus from my daughter for Christmas. That may sound like a weird Christmas present, but it was very useful in heavy brush, and I found myself using it a lot. A little unusual but a good present. Two other good presents are a stream map for a fisherman and a Platte Book that shows properties over 10 acres. The Pennsylvania Gazetteer is a great thing for showing all the little roads and contours of Pennsylvania. A map of all the hills and valleys like this can be a great help to hunters and fishermen alike. A compass is another handy gadget and useful. People say they use their phone but sometimes that phone doesn’t have service. The compass always has service.
- Remember that the George Block Conservation Scholarship is still looking for applicants for the youth scholarship. Applicants, 18 and under from Washington and Greene County, can apply by writing about his accomplishments in the environmental or conservation field. The applicant can list any awards or achievements, big or small, that they have done and-or how they feel about the outdoors. This is to promote the outdoor activities in today’s youth. The scholarship will be awarded as always. This scholarship is funded by hunters and sportspersons and anyone wishing to donate can do so. Applications are available at the high school’s guidance offices or by calling Chet Krcil at 724-986-5250. Mail all applications to The George Block Conservation Scholarship, 60 Nannie Street, Washington, Pa., 15301 by year end. All donations used entirely for the scholarship program. Help me to find this year’s deserving youth applicant.
- Ah yes, Christmas time and presents to buy. I think I should go out and shop soon. Maybe next week after deer season.