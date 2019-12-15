It seems time to start shopping for a Christmas present for the family.
So I start my shopping on the day before Christmas evening and finish the same day. I have always assumed that it is easier and less expensive to shop for a non-hunter than it is to shop for the enthusiastic hunter. After all, non-hunter types enjoy presents bought at large box stores and ordered off television or computer. Hunter-types enjoy costlier presents, like new rifles or scopes. If the person is lucky and their person is a fishing-type person, then you can look at new fishing poles.
Moving back to reality, there are a few unusual presents we can purchase for others and the bank account will still be intact. How about a subscription to the Pennsylvania Game News? There’s a gift you can enjoy all year. Another good gift idea would be a National Rifle Association membership. My feeling is, if you own a rifle, then you should be a member. The avid reader that re-loads needs Ken Waters’ Pet Loads and another great book is Bolt Action Rifles by Frank DeHaas.
Not a reader? How about a top of the line St. Croix pole? If money is a problem, then just go to the sports store and buy a bunch of those plastic boxes and fill them up. Basic equipment is always appreciated: hooks, split shot and line to name a few. It can’t be easier and it is surprising how often the basics are overlooked. Along this fishing line how about a license? You can get your own while you’re at it.
Knives make very good gifts for an outdoorsperson and come in so many types and prices. There aren’t many stores around that have more of these than Johnsons at the intersection of Brownlee Road and Rt. 136.
Buying reloading components for someone can be tricky for most people who don’t reload. But if you know the chambering of one of their most-used rifles, then it’s a pretty safe bet to give him a bag of new brass cases for it. The cartridge the person wants is stamped on the barrel of the rifle, but if you sneak it out for a look when they aren’t around try not to touch the metal parts. Fingerprints can turn to rust. Hey, a good cleaning kit? Another good idea.
Almost everyone owns a .22 rifle. The owner of a .22 would always appreciate a brick of .22 ammo or even a box of the more expensive targets.
Everyone can stop saying I’m not a good Christmas shopper. I have a lot of great ideas.
While the regular buck season has come and gone there is still the black powder season to look forward to. This seemed to me a very strange season with very few hunters in the local fields. At least it was like this where I was hunting. The lack of hunters can be a double-edged sword. When pressure is light there is little chance of someone taking your stand. On the other side of the coin, if there is no one moving the deer about then they are staying put. If a deer is moving about on the first day of deer season it won’t be alive at the end of the day. The one that stays put has a much higher rate of survival.
I heard of a few big bucks coming from along the Mon to as far away as West Alexander. The biggest deer I have looked at was a massive antlered buck downed by Adrian Whipkey of Greene County. I met Adrian a while back when, as a young man, he arrowed a nice 8-point buck that scored in the 158s. Now he is a bit older and more mature. He has a good job at Washington Chevrolet and is still at it. He shot a heavy antlered buck that came from northern Missouri. I didn’t count points or measure but it was big and heavy.
Now I must face a real dilemma. Do I go shopping today or wait until tomorrow? After all, there is always tomorrow.