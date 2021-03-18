Here’s the latest information I have on the gun show at the Arden Fairgrounds: it will be held April 10 and 11.
I know, this is not etched in stone. No one can predict the future the past year has been very unpredictable. All I can say is, you can bet you will need a mask and it will be somewhat limited. But if we get to go, I know a lot of folks, including me, will be happy to get out among others of a like mind. This year has been hard on all of us, especially the elderly who don’t have a lot of things they can do to begin with. I’m anxious to get out and attend for a lot of reasons.
First, there are all the people who love firearms and want to sit or stand around and talk about guns, hunting and such. For a gun nut like me that is music to my ears. Those who know me might not be surprised by this knowledge. Those with mutual interests will be out looking for a variety of items that sometimes can only be seen at the show.
There will be the collector, who, like me, goes to look for a certain firearm for his collection or goes to sell a highly collectable one. These collectors are an odd bunch –people who delight in finding that one rare gun to add to a collection. I always see one guy from Greene County who tops all of us and specializes in pre-64 Model 70 Winchesters and has every configuration and every caliber known. All of them!
Sometimes it’s some other item that collectors seek. There are collectors who show up for reloading material, which right now is scarce. With ammo so scarce, I’m sure there will be those in search of it, too. It will be interesting to see what shows up. Books and antique gun digests are always popular. I am guilty of buying, trading and selling a few of these. There is a wide assortment of scopes, slings, and gun paraphernalia.
Certainly, Dale Hennis is the king of gun stocks. Hopefully, he will be there as always. In normal years he is a sure bet with his 100-plus stocks for sale. It is an unusually hard to find thing if you love guns.
So many great things and people to see. Let’s all hope it happens. I know that I’m ready.
n Sometimes things happen that make you laugh, sometimes they make you cry. Seems the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission can’t make up its mind again. Now they have changed the opening day of trout season to April 3. This means we will have a statewide opening day for trout. So, if you took a day off from work for what you thought was the opening day of trout you might want to sit down and cry. If not, and you have been waiting, this earlier date might make you laugh.
Either way I encourage you to get out and enjoy the season.