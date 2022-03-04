Things are starting to return to a bit more normal around the area now that our Covid numbers are low. This got me to wondering how long until a return to normalcy in the gun industry.
Firearms have been so hard to find lately, so I decided to call some of my friends to find out if they are seeing any changes.
First, of course, I called Mariana and John Johnson over at Johnsons’ Sporting Goods on Brownlee Road in Eighty Four. Normally I am in and out of their shop every week, but since the pandemic I haven’t been in as often. Mariana answered me right away and informed me that they cannot get powder or primers. They do get some bullets, but without other components they are hard to sell.
Ammo is a little better, especially any military calibers like the 9mm, 308,5.56 and 223. They also are starting to get 22s and shotgun shells much easier.
Johnsons have started to get some guns, which is good news. Polymer-framed pistols, ARS, some synthetic stock rifles and shotguns are available. It seems wood stocks are hard to come by which seems strange to me. Metal revolvers, especially in large calibers, are hard to get right now. Many speculate that the metal market has a lot to do with what’s available. I am hopeful that business is picking up for them as they are starting to get more things in.
Over in the Belle Vernon area, Lesleh Precision is still operating, pouring out barrels and actions for Henry Arms. During the pandemic they did have to close for a short while but now demand for these parts is in epic proportions.
Most of my conversation with Ron was during his annual vacation to Florida, where he was fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and doing well. We talked about the new model they are producing both receivers and barrels for a new Henry Single Shot line. The consumer had asked for a side-load version of this gun, but Henry has come up with a new element that seems to be a great idea. You can load from the side like the Marlin, but you can also remove a tube to load. This allows you to safely unload by removing this tube. The action does not have to be run to unload.
He also told me of another new release, the Henry AXE in 410. It seems to be the perfect home-defense gun, looks cool and I am told it is a blast to shoot. I looked at the photos of it and have to admit it is pretty cool looking.
The facility at Belle Vernon is doing well and they are expanding, adding a new building to house some automated production and are hiring. With it being Henry’s 25th anniversary, I think they are doing very well. Ron states that they have been supplying all the Brass Big Boy Centerfire, BTH 1860, single-shot rifle and shotgun lines since 2007, which was when they started with just three calibers. Those calibers where the 44, 45 and 357 in the H006 Model. Now they are responsible for more than 80 different models and calibers.
Happy anniversary to my friends at Henry Repeating Arms who made its first shipment in March of 1997, and 25 years later is one of the leaders in firearms manufacture. The company is doing very well, and I am happy to be reporting that they are still shipping out guns. American-made, too, I might add.