I don’t believe it, but we are almost into July. I think this year’s July 4th celebration will be quieter than usual but still there will be a bit of fireworks as we celebrate the birth of this nation.
Two of our most respected founding fathers died on July 4, and I can’t help but think both John Adams and Thomas Jefferson should have felt a bit of pride in what they accomplished during their lifetimes.
But going back to July and what happens at this time of year, July begins a new licensing year at the Pennsylvania Game Commission. While the fish commission’s season is the same as our everyday calendar – January to the following January. The Game Commission year, however, begins the first of July and ends the last of the following June. So, if you want to hunt groundhogs you had better purchase a new license.
A few nights ago, I was sitting at a picnic table along a vast soybean field. The farmer had asked me to come by as his field was being worked over by the wily beast. Groundhogs, while cute in some ways, can be very destructive to a farmer’s crops and fields. Mike’s dad had brought his Remington varmint rifle with a Unertl target scope perched on top of it, while I had chosen to travel lightly and was toting a Remington 700 Classic in 6MM topped with a Leopold 6x18 target scope.
As most readers know, the groundhog population has been down and the coyote population is growing larger. While an adult hog offers a large target when shooting across a field at ranges of no more than 200 yards, compare the size to that of the coyote who is sometimes seen across the field during these hunts.
I believe that some small groundhogs are no wider when standing that 2½ inches side to side. Now think of the many variables the shooter must allow just to hit anywhere on a groundhog. This type of shooting requires a rifle that not only shoots tight groups but is fast. We all have opinions on what makes for a great groundhog rifle. Among the calibers suitable for this style of hunting rounds one stands apart. The .222 is a great round but it does have a limited range.
If the rifle you hunt with reaches 500 yards, then this is not the one for you. I think if a poll were taken with the question, which is the best round for long-range varmint hunting, then the 22-250 would be the top answer. Yet there is another round that performs like an improved 22-250. It shoots the same bullets (note: I said bullets, not cartridges) as the 22. The .220 Swift, with equal or better accuracy and speed.
Of course, there are other rounds in favor, the .243 and the 6 MM are like peas in a pod. Both are excellent groundhog rounds. The 25-06 is great for extreme ranges as it reaches out. The heavier bullet helps it buck the wind and it is easier to see the location of your shots. This impact zone allows for corrections to be made in ensuing shots. There is a small time that lasts between shots, and being able to judge quickly and correct shots helps accuracy on the long-range hog.
Remember what Jack O’Conner said, the Eastern Woodchuck hunter is the best shot.