The past week’s weather was an improvement on the prior week’s hail, rain and muggy heat. I say just about anything would be an improvement. I have been busy with friends, out sitting in fields, sighting in groundhogs and shooting at the club, in between bouts of storms.
I hear there is to be a couple of days of fun at the Waynesburg Beagle Club field trials this weekend. They are hosting a bring-your-gun dog rabbit event Saturday and Sunday. The club is located on Beagle Club Road. The hours are dawn to dusk, and it is heavily advertised so it should be well attended.
My son-in-law used to have a great gun dog and we used to take it out regularly. This was a lot of fun for the dog and the owner. I once saw that dog take a rabbit to my daughter and that rabbit jumped right over her head with the dog in hot pursuit.
That gun dog was a German Wirehaired Pointer, and he was a tough dog. My son-in-law is tough, and together they made a good team. I do not think that particular dog would do well at the event we are talking about today as he did not like other dogs. It seems that is a breed trait of those German Wirehairs. At the event this weekend it should be noted, if the dog isn’t friendly with other dogs, then use some common sense.
The dog my son-in-law had was a beautiful skillful hunter. Someone once told him that if you were stranded in the wilderness that is the dog to have, and I believe him. The dog was fearless and could hunt all day with an abundance of energy.
We used to go to Erie a good bit to salmon fish, and once we decided to take the dog along as my son-in-law and daughter were going. He wanted to work the dog a bit with some geese and was using a whistle to train the dog.
My daughter and I took our fishing gear and some extra clothes for the cold weather up there at the lake. We set off and upon arrival at the mouth of Walnut Creek we set up to fish while Mike took the dog up the beach to a more deserted location. Soon we could hear him whistling for the dog and some muffled shouting. My daughter and I went to see what was happening as we weren’t catching anything anyway. There was Mike on the shore mad as all get out, jumping up and down, yelling and whistling. We both swiveled our heads out toward Lake Erie. There was the dog, just a small spot out in the giant lake. He was speedily chasing geese and had gotten so into the chase had forgotten to turn back at the whistle.
Now this was not warm weather, and we thought the dog was a goner. But just at that moment the geese looked back and saw how close the dog was and flew away. Luckily, the dog then realized his mistake. He turned and began to swim against those big breakers back to shore.
Anyone who knows Erie must know that this was a lucky strong swimming dog. When he got in, he was totally exhausted. Mike had to put him in the car and turn on the heat. My daughter dried him off an put a vest on him. I pulled out a treat and fed it to him.
Now that treat reminds me of another story. I used to have a good friend, Ed Haley. He owned a Beagle dog and liked to take it out rabbit hunting with me. We were out working the dog and heard him bring out a rabbit. The mournful baying meant the dog was bringing a rabbit by and Ed and I were ready.
First came that speeding rabbit and Ed took a shot with a loud kaboom. He missed and around came the dog. On the second pass Ed took another shot. Another kaboom followed by the baying dog with his tongue hanging out.
On the third pass, Ed kaboomed and the dog pulled up and sat down. He gruffed at Ed as if to say If you can’t hit that rabbit, I’m done running him. I about died laughing. Eds face was bright red.
The next time he took that dog out he pooped out early and this went on each time we worked him hard. Ed learned from the vet that the dog had low blood sugar and he had to carry candy around with him for the dog.
This was a well-loved beagle and went on to do well hunting rabbits if we remembered the candy.
If you own a hunting dog this can be a great sport. This weekend should prove to be a lot of fun and entertainment.