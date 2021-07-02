Eileen and I waved as we passed our farmer friend, who had told us to go ahead, up his hill to hunt groundhogs. He told us he was taking care of a problem with a groundhog in his melon patch. This fellow has been such a good friend and we had been to his beautiful farm many times, so this was a very normal conversation and I put the truck in four-wheel and started up the hill.
I heard a ka-boom and Eileen turned to look. I stopped at the gate, halfway up and hopped out to open it. Looking back, I said to Eileen, “Look at that.”
It seems our farmer friend had missed Mr. Pesky, the melon-eating groundhog, and now he was driving his backhoe to dig up the hog. While this seemed a bit extreme that is how our friend operated. We watched as he dug out that burrow and later would hear how he ran over the beastie. It seems the groundhog had taken a bite out of multiple melons, ruining his favorite fruit.
We would continue up the hill to our favorite field to shoot. Eileen always loved this farm, and I must admit it has been hard for me to go see my old friends in Avella. My whole family has had many fun experiences on the property of old Death Wind, as he says the groundhogs refer to him. So, I thought some of our funny experiences might make an enjoyable tale. I hope my old friend is doing well and enjoys this a tale of the Avella farmer and his family.
First, I must tell you that the man owns a large piece of property, and his children live on it in their own homes with him. Many funny things have happened to one of his sons who seems to be cursed with bad luck even though he has a happy personality. He once was sat on by a cow. And he was struck by lightning at least once – his dad says do not stand next to him. One story was relayed about a time he was using a ratchet or driver to put a nut onto a screw when he accidentally wound that nut onto his own finger. I was told by him that was not as painful as taking it back off. Ouch!
The man’s older son is a sensible guy and is always trying to help the younger one and keep him from killing himself with some tool or cow or something. They are both super nice, as are their families. One other son lives quite far away on the other end of the farm and owns a junkyard. He does a good business also, so I guess my friend is quite successful as all his children do quite well. His wife certainly is a saint. She’s always cooking, quilting or canning.
One of the first times we bounced out to the house, he was sitting on his porch scanning for groundhogs. He immediately invited us up to the porch. We sat and watched as he took aim at some groundhog on the hillside beyond the house. He shot and nailed that hog and was happy. That’s when we noticed all the holes in the porch rail from shooting downhill and up at various groundhogs and not calculating properly. His wife came out laughing and asked if we would like something to drink. He joined her in laughing and teasing and we were all soon amused at some of his tales. Now do not think this guy does not know his guns or is careless, as that would not be so. He has a great collection of guns and knows what he is doing. He simply is very laid back about some things and has a great sense of humor.
I remember taking the grandkids up that hill several times on the tailgate of my truck. They always had so much fun picking apples and vegetables from his vast fields. One time we took my grandson’s new Japanese wife, Hiromi, to the farm not long after she moved here. She had never seen anything like it. We all enjoyed watching her be amazed at all there is to see and the great beauty of this farm. Of course, old Death Wind told the youngest grandson to climb the apple tree to pick the best apples and he fell out of the tree. City Slickers my friend said. We filled the car with interesting vegetables that Hiromi wanted but was too shy to ask for. This farmer had a quick sense of such things and was always kind to us.
When my wife died, I still remember him coming to the funeral and crying. He truly mourned her passing. He always said she was a saint for putting up with me.
I can only remember now and reminisce about those days not so long ago when we bounced around on his farm having such a great time. I haven’t forgotten my old friend but, in my mind, I do remember him and hope he and his family are doing well.