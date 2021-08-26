I loved going back to school as a child. Last school year was challenging in many ways. I asked some of the children in my Nonnie book series focus groups to share their feelings about returning to school.
These children are not a random sample, but they do reflect the optimism of youth. I hope their words give joy.
I cannot wait to go back to school. I cannot wait. I just cannot wait!
Third grader
My mom homeschooled me last year and it was OK but I know this year will be more fun because I’ll see my friends.
Fourth grader
I go to a new school this year. We moved to another state in July. Everything is new and different. A little bit strange. But I’m ready for school. I hope I make new friends.
Fifth grader
I go to middle school this year. I’m trying not to panic. I hear so many stories about how eighth graders treat sixth graders. My dad said it’s just part of growing up. I do have three good friends going too. I trust them. I know I’ll have someone to talk with and eat lunch with. I hope.
Sixth grader
I did cyber last year because my pediatrician recommended it. I had cancer and needed to get a lot of IVs and chemo. I’m finished with treatment, which feels great. I’m happy to be back, plus a little nervous. I think I need to practice talking to people besides my mom, dad and grandparents! I’m looking forward to being in a classroom again. Cyber wasn’t bad. I learned a lot and my teachers helped me keep up. I’m glad I don’t need to do it again this year though.
Seventh grader
Well, I only have a week and I’m really behind in my assigned readings. I’m a good student. I’ll get it done. I hope my mom sees this. She thinks I procrastinate. I don’t. I could have waited until the day before school starts. LOL.
Eighth grader
I’m a little bit worried about what to wear the first day of school. That’s a big deal, you know?
Eighth grader
I got a new hair cut with blue highlights. I can’t wait to show it off.
Seventh grader
We swim for the first time in sixth grade. I’m a good swimmer so I’m not worried.
Sixth grader
This is the first year I’ll be in a school where my mom teaches. I’m not sure if I’ll like that. She says she won’t pay any more attention to me than any other students. I think she’ll try, but I’m her kid, you know? How can she not watch me? Ugh.
Fifth grader
I got glasses for the first time.
Fourth grader
My mimi got me a bunch of books over the summer and we read them together. I’m a lot better reader now. I can’t wait to show my teachers.
Third grader
I wish all students and teachers a healthy, fun and productive year. Thank you to all the adults who empower and listen to young people – the parents, older siblings, grandparents, teachers, guidance counselors, coaches, principals and administrators. Have fun!
