Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski is the founder and director of the Washington Health System Teen Outreach. She responds to 6–8 questions from young people daily and has written 'Ask Mary Jo' since 2005.

I loved going back to school as a child. Last school year was challenging in many ways. I asked some of the children in my Nonnie book series focus groups to share their feelings about returning to school.

These children are not a random sample, but they do reflect the optimism of youth. I hope their words give joy.

I cannot wait to go back to school. I cannot wait. I just cannot wait!

Third grader

My mom homeschooled me last year and it was OK but I know this year will be more fun because I’ll see my friends.

Fourth grader

I go to a new school this year. We moved to another state in July. Everything is new and different. A little bit strange. But I’m ready for school. I hope I make new friends.

Fifth grader

I go to middle school this year. I’m trying not to panic. I hear so many stories about how eighth graders treat sixth graders. My dad said it’s just part of growing up. I do have three good friends going too. I trust them. I know I’ll have someone to talk with and eat lunch with. I hope.

Sixth grader

I did cyber last year because my pediatrician recommended it. I had cancer and needed to get a lot of IVs and chemo. I’m finished with treatment, which feels great. I’m happy to be back, plus a little nervous. I think I need to practice talking to people besides my mom, dad and grandparents! I’m looking forward to being in a classroom again. Cyber wasn’t bad. I learned a lot and my teachers helped me keep up. I’m glad I don’t need to do it again this year though.

Seventh grader

Well, I only have a week and I’m really behind in my assigned readings. I’m a good student. I’ll get it done. I hope my mom sees this. She thinks I procrastinate. I don’t. I could have waited until the day before school starts. LOL.

Eighth grader

I’m a little bit worried about what to wear the first day of school. That’s a big deal, you know?

Eighth grader

I got a new hair cut with blue highlights. I can’t wait to show it off.

Seventh grader

We swim for the first time in sixth grade. I’m a good swimmer so I’m not worried.

Sixth grader

This is the first year I’ll be in a school where my mom teaches. I’m not sure if I’ll like that. She says she won’t pay any more attention to me than any other students. I think she’ll try, but I’m her kid, you know? How can she not watch me? Ugh.

Fifth grader

I got glasses for the first time.

Fourth grader

My mimi got me a bunch of books over the summer and we read them together. I’m a lot better reader now. I can’t wait to show my teachers.

Third grader

I wish all students and teachers a healthy, fun and productive year. Thank you to all the adults who empower and listen to young people – the parents, older siblings, grandparents, teachers, guidance counselors, coaches, principals and administrators. Have fun!

Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.

