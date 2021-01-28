Q. What if I can’t adjust to being in school face-to-face? I’ve never been that popular kid but now I don’t see my friends at all and I feel alone. It was easier when we learned online because it wasn’t so obvious that no one wants to be my friend.
12-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: Your feelings are real. You’re facing a tough adjustment when you return to in-person school. I know many schools are hybrid, so your typical hang out friends may not even be in your section.
This is tough. Please share your anxiety with your parents or another trusted adult. Please speak to a trusted teacher or your guidance counselor when you go back to school. Feeling like no one wants to be a friend can happen at any time, but COVID-19’s isolation makes it more difficult to connect.
I know this is challenging, but after sharing with trusted adults, can you try to look around at other young people in your school? I’m sure some are alone. I’m sure others feel lonely, too.
Friendships change. It is OK to make new friends. Be a friend by listening to others. Everyone likes to be heard. Start with a few words and build up to a conversation. You could help someone else feel less alone. Online learning might make it easier to avoid social contact, but social contact will help you grow. You are worthy of good friendships.
Peer Educator Response: Try not to stress. Popularity is such a strange thing at our age. Don’t forget you’re not really alone during this time. When school goes back to face to face, everyone has a hard time adjusting. Honest.
Q. Am I the only kid who feels lonely? I am so over COVID-19. Yet, and this sounds strange, I’m worried about going back to school.
13-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: You are not the only kid who feels lonely and is over COVID-19.
Worrying about something, while perfectly normal, doesn’t make anything better. Try to find things to distract yourself from your worry. Read a book, watch a movie, chat with a friend, cook a snack, exercise, take a walk – keep your body and your mind busy.
When it is time to return to school, I hope you feel less alone. Please notice my answer above. You’ve got this!
Q. My mom is always yelling at me to get out of bed. I don’t want to. Nothing is happening in our house. I’d rather sleep all day. I am so bored. My mom says I’m depressed. Do you think I am?
13-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: One of the signs of depression is a change in sleep patterns. Some people sleep little and others sleep a lot. Boredom is not depression, but sadness and loneliness when bored can lead to feeling depressed.
I’d like to ask you a few questions, please. Do you feel sad a great deal of the time? Are you uninterested in fun things you once enjoyed? How’s your appetite? Do you eat less than you need or overeat? Talk with your mom openly. She’s concerned about you. It’s OK to get help. If you are depressed, it’s not something you can just wish away – counseling is a great way to feel better.
Peer Education Response: Some of us have been depressed. Pretending everything’s OK doesn’t help. Listen to Mary Jo. Talk with adults you trust. Don’t hide your feelings. And please connect with us at our Teen Center. We’ll take care of you!
To all questioners: You are old enough to attend our Common Ground Teen Center. We are located at 92 N. Main Street in Washington and open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can join us in person – using masks and distancing – or you can join us virtually via Zoom. We hang out, play games, and offer three clubs – Art Club, Book Club and Cooking Club. Email me at podmj@healthyteens.com and I will give you the link. You will be treated as a person of worth.
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.