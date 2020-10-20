I have made mention in the past how my husband and I like to go to auctions. When the weather is nice especially, an outdoor auction can be a lot of fun. There is usually a deal or two to be found and getting to bid on an item that you really like is quite exciting.
Additionally, even though bidding is a gamble, if you lose you still walk away with your money.
Well, we went to an auction over the weekend that was somewhat bittersweet. It was an estate auction for a friend of ours who passed away recently. We went as a means of supporting the family, as well as to hopefully come home with an item or two by which to remember our friend.
The weather was nice and there was a good turnout.
As always, some things went for less than they were worth, and others probably went for a little extra. We were late and missed some of the early lots, but arrived in plenty of time to bid on some items.
Our son was also fond of the fellow who died, and he said he wanted to bring something home “to cherish.” My husband and I thought that was sweet, so we planned to keep our eyes open for something to bid on for him.
We thought we found it when we saw a nice toolbox on the auction block.
Our son is quite handy with small engines and has tools of his own for working on them. He has gotten several old farm implements and machines working again by tinkering with this and fiddling with that. Self-taught, we figured he’ll acquire more tools over the years and this toolbox would be a nice place for him to begin storing them.
At any rate, my husband began the bidding on the toolbox.
The auctioneer called for counter offers. Someone waved and the price went up a few dollars. Back to my husband and he nodded that he would go higher. So did the other bidder.
Back and forth it went for several bids.
Occasionally, a third person would jump in, but quickly realizing that one of the two original bidders was going to win, they quickly bowed out. After a minute or two of the rapid exchange, my husband caught a glimpse of the other bidder.
It was our son.
Bidding against my husband. On the same item.
My son didn’t even have a number, instead planning on putting it on our tab when he won. My husband yelled over at him that they were both bidding on the same item, and my son quickly put his hand down.
The crowd roared with laughter when it became apparent what was happening. My husband was a good sport and paid the full amount he – and our son – had bid for the toolbox.
We won a few lots and we were outbid on a few others. But we kept a closer eye on who was bidding, so we didn’t win – or lose – any more lots to our son.