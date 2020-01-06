People say that hindsight is always 20/20, so let’s see how much you can remember about 2019. Pick the correct answers for my 2019-in-Review Quiz.
In January, President Trump agreed to reopen the federal government while he and Congress negotiated over:
A. Funding for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico
B. A gradual withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan
C. Providing free McDonald’s french fries for life to everyone who voted for him in the 2016 presidential election
In March, a major scandal broke when it was revealed that the children of some wealthy families had been admitted to exclusive universities because their parents had:
A. Bought the university
B. Paid college officials to accept them
C. purchased Sam’s Club memberships for the presidents of the universities
In May, the trade war between the U.S. and China intensified after President Trump threatened to:
A. Impose tariffs on thousands of goods imported from China
B. Force Chinese restaurants in the U.S. to charge for fortune cookies, then use the proceeds to build a border wall
C. Visit China more often
In July, a total solar eclipse was visible from parts of Chile and Argentina and a remote stretch of the southern Pacific Ocean. Using the knowledge you gain from social media, which of the following best describes the cause of this solar eclipse?
A. A dragon started to eat the sun but was chased away by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
B. The moon passed between the Earth and the sun, casting its shadow on the Earth.
C. Pacific Gas and Electric had cut back power temporarily to avoid causing brush fires in California.
In August, Netflix announced that Season 3 of “The Crown” would premiere on Nov. 17, to what response?
A. Asked by a dinner guest if he ever watched “The Crown,” Prince Phillip reportedly responded, “Don’t be ridiculous!”
B. Queen Elizabeth complained to her personal secretary that she looked nothing like the actress playing her in the new season. The secretary told the queen that she had been watching a rerun of “The Empire Strikes Back” and had mistaken Yoda for herself.
C. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg told one of her clerks that she was thrilled to see she had a part in the new season. The clerk told her that she had been watching a rerun of “The Empire Strikes Back” and had mistaken Yoda for herself.
In September, Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg delivered a speech at the United Nations, criticizing world leaders for:
A. Failing to take action to protect the environment
B. Never having awarded a Grammy to the Swedish pop group ABBA
C. Naming Swedish Fish the “Official Candy of the United Nations”
In December, the new Disney+ premium channel premiered a “Star Wars”-related series called “The Mandalorian.” Viewers responded favorably and fell in love with a small green character that they quickly dubbed:
A. Baby Yoda
B. Queen Elizabeth II
C. Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Score ranking: 10 correct = You are an astute observer of the daily news; 6 to 10 correct = You don’t watch much news, but retain news when you do; 1-5 correct = You should take a gullibility prevention course at a community college; 0 correct = A job as a Facebook fact checker awaits you!