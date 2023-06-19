Columnist

Dave Molter is a freelance writer and Golden Quill and Keystone Press Awards winner. He also is a freelance musician in the Pittsburgh area.

I wrote a few weeks ago about “influencers,” the bane of social media. As their name implies, these self-styled experts exert undue sway over their followers. Influencers – both celebrities and newcomers – often recommend beauty products, clothing or “must have” items for the home – a $600 Dyson Airwrap hair styler, for example. Influencers also help to spread false information about politics and health as well as gender and racial issues. I don’t like influencers. As it turns out, neither do a lot of other people. They call themselves “deinfluencers.”

The cause célèbre of deinfluencers is to disprove the often exaggerated claims made by product manufacturers and their pitchmen – in short, to stop you from wasting money or acting foolishly. In this regard the biggest deinfluencer in my life was probably my mom. After putting up with my childhood antics for too long, she finally said in exasperation, “Stop that or I’ll rip off your arm and beat you with the bloody stump!” She denied having said this, but even I – whose imagination is, perhaps, too vivid – could not have invented such a bizarre threat.

