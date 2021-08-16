I am Doc. Doc I am.
That Doc-I-am!
I do not like that Doc-I-am!
Would you like to get the jab?
I would not like it, Doc-I-am!
I would not like to get the jab!
Would you like it here or there?
I would not like it here or there.
I would not like it anywhere.
I do not like the needle, man!
I do not like it, Doc-I-am!
We can come right to your house!
It’s been tested on a mouse!
I would not like it my house.
I do not care about your mouse.
I would not like it in my arm.
Now go away! Get off my farm!
I do not need that vaccine jab.
I do not need it, Doc-I-am.
Would you take it if we pay?
I can give you cash today!
Not in my bank.
Not in a tank.
Not in my house.
Not with a mouse.
The internet say it’s a trick.
Designed to make me sick, sick, sick.
I do not trust you, Doc-I-am.
It won’t hurt you. You will see.
It will give immunity!
If you let it go till later
You’ll be on a ventilator
Would you, could you, in the rain?
I would not, could not, in the rain.
FOX News says it wrecks your brain!
No virus from a Chinese lab
Can ever make me get the jab!
Not in a house. Not in a box.
Not with a mouse. Not with a fox.
I will not take it here or there.
I will not take it anywhere!
You would not like to be prepared?
My neighbor said a tracking chip will be implanted in my hip!
I would not take it anywhere!
I would not like it, I am scared!
You would not like it. So you say.
Try it! Try it! And you may.
Try it and you may, I say.
Doc!
If you will let me be, I will try it.
You will see.
Say!
That jab was not that bad!
I did! I liked it, Doc-I-am!
I’ll tell my friends to do it, too!
In fact, I’ll send them straight to you!
So I will get the next one, too.
It’s just the smartest thing to do!
And I will tell my friends to come
Stick out your arms, folks, do not run!
I do so like that vaccine, man!
Thank you!
Thank you, Doc-I-am!