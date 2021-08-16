Columnist

Dave Molter is a freelance writer and Golden Quill and Keystone Press Awards winner. He also is a freelance musician in the Pittsburgh area.

I am Doc. Doc I am.

That Doc-I-am!

That Doc-I-am!

I do not like that Doc-I-am!

Would you like to get the jab?

I would not like it, Doc-I-am!

I would not like to get the jab!

Would you like it here or there?

I would not like it here or there.

I would not like it anywhere.

I do not like the needle, man!

I do not like it, Doc-I-am!

We can come right to your house!

It’s been tested on a mouse!

I would not like it my house.

I do not care about your mouse.

I would not like it in my arm.

Now go away! Get off my farm!

I do not need that vaccine jab.

I do not need it, Doc-I-am.

Would you take it if we pay?

I can give you cash today!

Not in my bank.

Not in a tank.

Not in my house.

Not with a mouse.

The internet say it’s a trick.

Designed to make me sick, sick, sick.

I do not trust you, Doc-I-am.

It won’t hurt you. You will see.

It will give immunity!

If you let it go till later

You’ll be on a ventilator

Would you, could you, in the rain?

I would not, could not, in the rain.

FOX News says it wrecks your brain!

No virus from a Chinese lab

Can ever make me get the jab!

Not in a house. Not in a box.

Not with a mouse. Not with a fox.

I will not take it here or there.

I will not take it anywhere!

You would not like to be prepared?

My neighbor said a tracking chip will be implanted in my hip!

I would not take it anywhere!

I would not like it, I am scared!

You would not like it. So you say.

Try it! Try it! And you may.

Try it and you may, I say.

Doc!

If you will let me be, I will try it.

You will see.

Say!

That jab was not that bad!

I did! I liked it, Doc-I-am!

I’ll tell my friends to do it, too!

In fact, I’ll send them straight to you!

So I will get the next one, too.

It’s just the smartest thing to do!

And I will tell my friends to come

Stick out your arms, folks, do not run!

I do so like that vaccine, man!

Thank you!

Thank you, Doc-I-am!

