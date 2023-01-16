Columnist

Dave Molter is a freelance writer and Golden Quill and Keystone Press Awards winner. He also is a freelance musician in the Pittsburgh area.

Since I entered my 70s a few year back, I find myself becoming increasingly nostalgic. I suppose it’s natural to think of years gone by as a better, simpler time. Mainly, I become nostalgic when I hear about the disappearance of things from my childhood days. Over the past few months, I’ve written about the closing of the last Howard Johnson’s restaurant and the likely end of Sears department stores. Now I see that AT&T has discontinued its 411 directory assistance service.

411 used to be called “Information.” Before the days of the internet and ubiquitous cellphones, when you didn’t have someone’s phone number you’d dial 411 and an operator – usually a woman – would provide it for you if you knew the city and, better yet, an address. But in 1968, AT&T began calling the service “directory assistance” because too many people took “information” to mean that they could call and ask any question. “How do I prepare my Thanksgiving turkey?” “Who won the ballgame?”

