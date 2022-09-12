Columnist

Dave Molter is a freelance writer and Golden Quill and Keystone Press Awards winner. He also is a freelance musician in the Pittsburgh area.

I look forward each year to seeing the new words added to the latest editions of dictionaries. That’s because I don’t know enough words.

I’m kidding. I can’t even use all the words I know. When it comes to vocabulary, I try to follow Mark Twain’s advice: “Don’t use a 5-dollar word when a 50-cent word will do.” Senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz would’ve been wise to heed that advice. Instead, he filmed a campaign ad in a Pennsylvania grocery store, saying “my wife wants some vegetables for crudité.”

