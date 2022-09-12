I look forward each year to seeing the new words added to the latest editions of dictionaries. That’s because I don’t know enough words.
I’m kidding. I can’t even use all the words I know. When it comes to vocabulary, I try to follow Mark Twain’s advice: “Don’t use a 5-dollar word when a 50-cent word will do.” Senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz would’ve been wise to heed that advice. Instead, he filmed a campaign ad in a Pennsylvania grocery store, saying “my wife wants some vegetables for crudité.”
Oz’s opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, saved me a trip to the dictionary by pointing out that crudité is merely a 5-dollar word for what most people call a veggie tray. As do all politicians who say something that proves to be embarrassing, Oz claimed that his use of crudité had been meant as a joke. But Oz needed a 63-word sentence to explain away a single word. So what I like to call the “Crudité Mêlée” drives home Twain’s point: Just because you know a lot of big, fancy words doesn’t mean you should use them without considering your audience. I highly doubt that Oz routinely says, “Pass the crudité!” at family picnics, and his use of the term reminds me of Curly of the Three Stooges confusing canapés for “can of peas.”
Still, it’s worth noting that the Merriam-Webster dictionary added 370 words in September. The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) added 700, and Dictionary.com added more than 200. Many are buzzwords, itself added to dictionaries in 1946 and meaning a word or phrase drawn from an area of specialization that becomes commonly used in other areas. “Benchmarking” is one such word.
I’ve perused the lists of 2022’s added words, and I can’t find any to use in everyday speech or writing. For example, “ankle-biter.” The OED’s definition tells us that the term means “a child.” But you’ll need to search several other dictionaries to discover that “ankle-biter” was first applied to small dogs or animals. It’s only through a rather large inductive leap that the term becomes a humorous description of a child because, well ... kids are small and ankles are ... oh, just forget it. It’s a stupid usage.
Other new phrases or words that I hope never to use are:
- Yeet: used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm.
- Metaverse: a theoretical or emergent networked online space with digitally persistent environments that people inhabit, as avatars, for synchronous interactions and experiences, accessing the shared virtual space through virtual reality, augmented reality, game consoles, mobile devices, or conventional computers.
Huh? If they use that many words in an explanation but the concept still isn’t clear, it’s not a “verse” I want to inhabit.
- Laggy: having a delayed or slow response (as to a computer user’s input) – marked or affected by lag.
This word reminds me of “melty,” a word someone coined a few years ago to mean melted cheese on a hamburger. Melty? It’s melted cheese. Laggy? It’s a slow computer.
- Dawn chorus: the singing of wild birds that closely precedes and follows sunrise, especially in spring and summer.
Sunrise? At that hour, my preferred term is “Damn birds!”
