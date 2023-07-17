My mother seldom used a cookbook. I ascribe this to the fact that she married at age 17 and probably simply adapted her mother’s recipes to please the pedestrian palate of my father, who was only 19. When I say pedestrian, I mean that most people would’ve walked away from what he liked to eat.

For example, he liked nothing better than bologna fried in half a stick of butter. For dessert he slathered more butter onto cookies. Hamburgers cooked to his taste resembled hockey pucks in both color and texture. My mother made what she called “potato pancakes,” which consisted of leftover mashed potatoes that she formed into a patty. These she fried in a cast iron skillet until they had a uniformly impenetrable black crust on both sides.

