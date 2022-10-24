Halloween 2022 is upon us, and with it our special Ghosties and Ghoulies Edition of Test Your News I.Q. As you might expect, it’s filled with scary political references.
1.) NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was suspended for one race due to something he did during a Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16. What was Wallace’s infraction?
a) He texted while driving.
b) While driving, he hung his head out the window like a cocker spaniel.
c) He rammed the rear of fellow driver Kyle Larson’s car, then confronted and shoved Larson after both their cars had been knocked out of the race.
d) He shouted “Vroom! Vroom!” every time he passed another car.
2.) British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, only six weeks after taking office. Why?
a) Her financial policy of massive, unsupported tax cuts made the British pound crash and caused a rebellion within her own party.
b) Truss thought that since Queen Elizabeth II died during her time in office, she would be named the new monarch.
c) Her hair just wasn’t as stylish as that of Boris Johnson, her predecessor.
d) She had never watched a single episode of “The Benny Hill Show.”
3.) Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia made news Oct. 18 by flashing an honorary sheriff’s badge during a debate with his Democratic opponent, incumbent Raphael Warnock. What else might Walker have had in his pockets?
a) An honorary British prime minister badge
b) An adhesive name badge bearing the inscription, “Hello! My Name is Barney Fife”
c) A Captain Midnight Secret Squadron combination badge and decoder
d) A “Super Bowl Champion” badge from the Cleveland Browns
4.) A federal judge in California last week ruled that former president Donald Trump and his allies knew that their allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia were baseless but continued to push the claims. What other false ideas does Trump hold?
a) That his hair looks great
b) The Titanic did not sink in 1912 but was sailed to a magic, invisible island off the coast of Greenland where its passengers did not age. They then voted Democratic in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
c) Former U.S. presidents receive 10 free Big Macs a day for life.
d) A man’s tie should always extend below his belt.
5) Google released its annual “Trending Halloween Costumes” list last week. As expected, superheroes and characters from popular TV shows are among the most popular. Which of the following characters are NOT on the list?
d) The “Hocus Pocus” witches
6) “The Rings of Power,” a prequel to Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, wrapped up its initial season on Amazon Prime last week. Although the identity of the evil Sauron was revealed in the final episode, speculation still exists about the identity of a character called “The Stranger.” The smart money says that he is the wizard Gandalf the Grey, but what other wizard might The Stranger be?
