Columnist

Dave Molter is a freelance writer and Golden Quill and Keystone Press Awards winner. He also is a freelance musician in the Pittsburgh area.

I guess I was around 10 years old the last time I played Scrabble with my mom and sister. We often dragged the game out on Saturday nights after “The Lawrence Welk Show” was over.

I’m sure Scrabble boosted my vocabulary and contributed to my love of words. “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” 2022 edition adds more than 500 words which, although maybe not widely known or used in everyday conversation, are nonetheless legal to use in the board game.

