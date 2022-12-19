Columnist

Dave Molter is a freelance writer and Golden Quill and Keystone Press Awards winner. He also is a freelance musician in the Pittsburgh area.

Although I received an “A” in British history in college, I must confess that I don’t remember every detail. I think there were a few kings named Henry, only two queens named Elizabeth and only one clock with a bell named Ben. I’m certain, though, that after puritanical Oliver Cromwell took over as Lord Protector of England in 1653, his first official act was to ban the singing of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

But wait ... Google tells me that Mariah released this tune in 1994. So maybe it just seems like the most annoying Christmas song every written has been around for more than 300 years. All I know is that if I accidentally tune my car radio to 3WS – “Pittsburgh’s Number One Christmas Music Station” – between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it’s Carey’s voice I hear. And if it isn’t, it’s the late George Michael’s warbling Wham’s maudlin “Last Christmas.”

