I’ve never been one to quote scripture; I hear too many politicians using Bible verses out of context to appeal to certain blocs of voters. But today I’m going to quote a verse I think particularly cogent in relation to a news story that broke Wednesday.

Tanner Cook, 21, was shot in the abdomen at a Virginia mall on April 2 by a man who didn’t see the humor in the “prank” Cook and friends were capturing on cellphone video. Police said Cook was playing the phrase “I think you smell!” on his phone using Google Translate when he approached 31-year-old Alan Colie, who was picking up food from DoorDash. Colie reportedly told Cook to stop several times, tried to walk away and swatted the phone away from his face. Yet Cook persisted and was only 6 inches away when Colie shot him. In Virginia, anyone 18 or older may carry a gun without a permit. Colie has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm to commit a felony and discharging a firearm in a building. Cook may face charges of harassment. That’s the story.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In