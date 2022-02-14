Tired of winter? Beat your winter doldrums by testing your knowledge of current events with our Valentine’s Day News Quiz!
Our first question requires a sense of history and, perhaps, gastronomy.
1. On Wednesday, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of using U.S. Capitol Police to spy on her and other members of Congress. What term did Greene use to describe the police?
a) The Muffaleta
b) The Gazpacho
c) The Vichyssoise
d) The Secret Bouillabaisse
2. Archaeologists have discovered more than 18,000 pieces of pottery inscribed with details of life in ancient Egypt. Written on the shards were characters that detailed:
a) how to make eye shadow like Cleopatra’s
b) thanks to the extraterrestrials who built the Pyramids
c) punishment for unruly school children
d) a personal note from Ramesses II asking Moses how he did the “Red Sea Thing”
3. Investigators looking into Donald Trump’s handling of presidential documents found that the former president violated the Presidential Records Act by destroying records in several ways. Which of the following methods did Trump NOT use?
a) personally tearing them up and throwing them away
b) flushing then down a toilet
c) having them placed in “burn bags”
d) using shredded paper as ramen noodles
4. The Portland Pickles baseball team made news last week by:
a) signing ex-Pirates slugger Pedro Alvarez as manager
b) announcing that their mascot, Dillion T. Pickle, had been lost in transit from the Dominican Republic
c) announcing that they were changing the name of the team after receiving protests from the Cucumber Defamation League
d) hiring the Pittsburgh Pierogies to court the ethnic crowd
5. A bill now in the Pennsylvania state Senate would allow select Pennsylvania cities to participate in pilot programs that tout what basic, rather dated, form of transportation?
a) soap box racers
b) horse & buggy
c) low-speed e-scooters
d) roller skates
6. To promote its new collection of sports bras, Adidas used Twitter to post:
a) a photo grid of 25 pairs of bare female breasts.
b) #GirlsNightOut
c) #LifeGoesOnBra
d) #MyEyesAreUpHere
7. In a break from tradition, medals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing are being presented to winners not immediately after the event, but in a separate ceremony that takes place later. In place of the actual medals, what do athletes receive immediately after the events?
a) a certificate for free fries at the world’s largest McDonald’s in Beijing
b) tickets to a concert by Huang Zi Tao, “The King of C-Pop”
c) stuffed versions of Bing Dwen, the Beijing Olympic mascot
d) Adidas’ new sports bras