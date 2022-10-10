Columnist

Dave Molter is a freelance writer and Golden Quill and Keystone Press Awards winner. He also is a freelance musician in the Pittsburgh area.

If asked, I usually tell people that I stopped caring about baseball on Oct. 14, 1992. That’s the night Sid Bream, a former Pirate playing for the Atlanta Braves, slid across home plate with the winning run that knocked the Buccos out of the NLCS.

But with all the activity last week surrounding Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run of the season – a blow that erased Roger Maris’ 61-year old record of 61 homers – I think I really began to stop caring on Oct. 13, 1960. That’s the day Bill Mazeroski hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth of the seventh game of the World Series to lift the Pirates, improbably, past the evil-incarnate Yankees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In