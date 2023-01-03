Columnist

Dave Molter is a freelance writer and Golden Quill and Keystone Press Awards winner. He also is a freelance musician in the Pittsburgh area.

I admit that I sometimes struggle for column ideas. That’s why for today’s column, I asked for help from ChatGPT, an online “chatbot” I heard about last December.

Part of a project undertaken by the OpenAI organization, ChatGPT aims to make the interaction between humans and artificial intelligence (AI) a bit smoother, more akin to dialog between humans. Asked a question or given directions through a web-based interface, ChatGPT cranks out a response. The bot assembles its answers from knowledge obtained from many sources, including the internet and Reddit, and produces human-like sentences. Anyone can create a free account and try out the technology: just Google ChatGPT to find a link to the interface.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In