Dave Molter is a freelance writer and Golden Quill and Keystone Press Awards winner. He also is a freelance musician in the Pittsburgh area.

I was raised in the 1950s, when life was relatively simple – at least for a kid. My dad never held a job that paid more than minimum wage, and my mom never worked as other than a housewife. Yet I never wanted for anything. True, we never went out for dinner; trips to see a movie were few and far between. But my friends and I used our imaginations to stage games of cowboys and Indians, G.I.s vs. Nazis and even Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees. When Christmastime rolled around each year, those fantasies were fueled by the mammoth Sears Roebuck & Co. “Wish Book” – its thick, heavy Christmas catalog.

So I was saddened last week to read an article in the CNN business section titled, “Is this the last Christmas for Sears?” Why? In a nutshell, Sears failed to adapt to changing retail trends over the years. As the CNN article points out, Sears was once the equivalent of Amazon and Walmart all rolled into one, with more than 3,500 stores in its chain in 2005, when Sears and Kmart merged. By the time the conglomerate was brought out of bankruptcy in 2019, only 223 Sears outlets remained. That total is now down to 15.

