I have long been of the opinion that the English language is on life support. Lately, though, it appears that someone has pulled the plug on the old girl, or at least tripped over it without noticing. As proof, I offer the word “ima.”

I can’t recall when I first became aware of this particular affront to our mother tongue. But most recently I saw it in a Facebook post, used as a contraction of sorts, smashing together “I am going to” into a new “word” that apparently has been around for some time. It may come from the abbreviations used in texting and email, such as IMHO (in my humble opinion) or FWIW (for what it’s worth). Although I have used this type of shorthand occasionally, I try to avoid it. If a point is worth making, isn’t it also worth the effort to type a string of words to do so? Plus, I am of a generation that actually used to write letters to each other. On paper. In longhand. With pen and ink. I can’t recall the last time I wrote a letter, but something about inventing contractions that don’t need to be used just grates on me.

