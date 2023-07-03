On June 23, an unknown male tourist walked up to the Coliseum in Rome with a woman and used a key to scratch “Ivan + Haley 23” into one of the 2,000-year-old structure’s walls. Another tourist captured the deed on cellphone video. Chastised profanely by the videographer – who posted the clip to social media – “Ivan” turned and grinned at the camera.

Although the story seems simple on the surface, there’s actually a lot to process. First, it illustrates the callous disregard some people have for not only ancient ruins but also private property. It further reveals the human desire to leave evidence for future generations that we existed. And there’s one more truism attached.

