I believe we’re living in a police state. I don’t mean that law enforcement is out of control. Rather, I’m convinced that we exist in the world foreseen in 1980 by Sting, bass player of the rock band the Police. In a song whose title also happens to be the words of its chorus, he sings, “When the world is running down, you make the best of what’s still around.” That’s what I’m trying to do. But it’s becoming increasingly harder as I age.

Maybe you’ll say that I’m pessimistic. Or you might accuse me of being paranoid; it wouldn’t be the first time people have hung these labels on me. But I don’t think I match the traditional definitions of these terms. I’m not unreasonably or obsessively anxious, suspicious, or mistrustful. I’m a realist: I don’t expect the worst to happen; I’m just not surprised when it does.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription