There is so much good information to share this week but not directed at any one topic, so I thought I’d throw out a shotgun blast of related tidbits. Many thanks to Chet Krcil of the Washington County Sportsmen’s and Conservation League for sharing a number of items and events that are newsworthy and on the horizon or just beyond it.
- Marianna Outdoorsmen Association is having a shotgun shoot on today (Saturday). Call Bud for information at 724-377-0219.
- Pennsylvania Mentored youth fishing day is Saturday, March 25. Adults will not need a fishing license to mentor a youngster if the adult does not fish. Mentors may bait hooks and take fish off the line but no casting or reeling in fish for the kids. Fishing begins at 8 a.m. Fish for free days will also be held May 28 and July 4. For more information on fishing opportunities in Pennsylvania, check out the Fish and Boat Commission site at https://www.fishandboat.com/Fish/FishingRegulations/Pages/FishForFreeDay.aspx
- Also being held on Saturday, the 25th, is a Pennsylvania Game Commission hunter safety course (HTE) Hunter Trapper Education course which will be held at the Mt. Morris Sportsmen’s Club. Register online for this and other classes at the Pennsylvania Game Commission web address: https://www.pgc.pa.gov/HuntTrap/Hunter-TrapperEducation/Pages
- The Washington County Sportsmen’s and Conservation League is busy making preparations for the upcoming Sports Show being held Saturday, April 15. Some of the items and events planned are a trout pond, BB gun range, dog show, antler measurement and much more. Make plans to attend the show. It looks to be a great day of activities for the entire family.
- The Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s club is organizing a trap team for youths 12 years and older. Jim Locke says he welcomes kids even younger if they are really interested. If you know of any youth that might be interested, have them email the club at: dmlclays@gmail.com.
- There are a couple of items worth taking a look at that may affect sportsmen and women across the state, legislatively. The first involves possible legislation amending the Pennsylvania Game Code to remove the current antler restrictions for senior hunters. Specifically, the change would allow senior license holders statewide to harvest antlered deer with at least two points on one side, or a spike antler at least three inches in length. If you have opinions on this, you may want to reach out to your state representatives sooner than later.
