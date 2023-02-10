Game Warden visits

Game Warden visits

Pennsylvania Game Commission Game Warden Brandon Bonin visited Carmichaels High School students in 2020 to discuss State Game Lands regulations and Wildlife Diseases like Chronic Wasting Disease, EHD, and West Nile Virus affecting the state’s wildlife resource. He also showed the students an injured Black Vulture that he was taking to an Animal Hospital later that day.

Our hunting party is gathered around the tailgate of our pickup truck in the parking lot of State Game Lands 223.

The crowd’s posture stiffens as a ghosted Pennsylvania Game Commission vehicle enters the lot. All eyes are upon the game warden as he makes his way across the lot. The warden has a young cadet in tow and the pair begin to talk with some of the folks in the assemblage, inquiring as to how the morning’s hunt went. A few licenses are checked, some small talk made and then the pair move on.

Dave Bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. He can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In