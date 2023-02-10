Our hunting party is gathered around the tailgate of our pickup truck in the parking lot of State Game Lands 223.
The crowd’s posture stiffens as a ghosted Pennsylvania Game Commission vehicle enters the lot. All eyes are upon the game warden as he makes his way across the lot. The warden has a young cadet in tow and the pair begin to talk with some of the folks in the assemblage, inquiring as to how the morning’s hunt went. A few licenses are checked, some small talk made and then the pair move on.
Sometimes they stop by for a brief visit and maybe a cookie before heading out for their morning duties. Other times their radio beacons them to action elsewhere. What never ceases to amaze me is that no matter how they are perceived when they arrive, their departure is nearly always met with the same response from those on scene … “Nice guys!” “They’re not what I thought they’d be.” Or “Once you get to know them, they are really approachable.”
It is with congratulations and appreciation that we honor Game Warden Brandon C. Bonin with this spotlight. Warden Bonin has received numerous honors and awards for his achievements in the field of wildlife law enforcement. The most prestigious is the Shikar Safari Club International’s Wildlife Officer of the Year. For those not familiar with the Safari Club International, its primary mission is to protect the freedom to hunt and to promote wildlife conservation worldwide. Few wildlife organizations have made such a significant impact in these areas. Additionally, Warden Bonin has been presented with the Northeast Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Association’s “Wildlife Officer of the Year” award. Bonin has received the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association Outstanding Service Award, twice. Significant work in the field and honors for such dedication and determination in such a relatively short span are well-deserved.
Prior to his career with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Bonin served in the United States Coast Guard (2001-2008) where his enlistment took him to California, Michigan and Oregon. He attained the rank of E5, Petty Officer Second Class. Bonin was an operations specialist, possibly the first to graduate from small arms instructor school, Yorktown, Virginia.
Warden Bonin is a graduate of the 28th class of the Ross Leffler School of Conservation, more commonly referred to as the Game Commision Academy. He hails from a family of Pennsylvania State Troopers and wanted to forge his own path where he found his calling, protecting our state’s wildlife resources. Following his graduation, Bonin requested and was assigned to District 2-26-2, Fayette County. Warden Bonin patrolled and managed this district from 2011-2014 before transferring to the agency’s covert special investigations unit. Bonin was attached to the undercover element of the Pennsylvania Game Commission from 2015-2017, the unit specialized in commercialization of wildlife. For the past several years, Bonin has been tasked with covering most, if not all of Greene County in addition to his duties in Fayette County. Warden Bonin’s current home territory has been assigned as the eastern Greene County sector.
Bonin worked with the commission’s ceremonial unit where he took part in funeral details for fallen and retired officers, bringing comfort to their families, as well as taking part in the Flight 93 re-dedication ceremony. Warden Bonin is a firearms instructor, defensive tactics instructor, field training officer and an interview and interrogation instructor.
When asked what he enjoys most about his duties with the Game Commission, Bonin says, “I especially enjoy the interaction with hunters in the field. I also get a great deal of satisfaction in cases related to black bear violations.”
In 2012-2013, Bonin took part in the first jury trial for a Pennsylvania Game Commission big game violation, resulting in a conviction.
Another facet of the job that Bonin enjoys is the public relations work with schools and sportsmen’s clubs. Warden Bonin gives thanks and credits his Southwest region supervisors for providing opportunities to pursue advanced training and instructorships, which aid in the performance of his duties. “I find it especially rewarding, working as a team alongside biologists, foresters and administration protecting our wildlife and hunting heritage.”
Bonin feels that outreach is key, and pursuing opportunities for mentoring new hunters to be paramount. He is encouraged as the number of female hunters entering the ranks continues to swell. Brandon believes that as more young adults in their 30’s become established in their careers, earning a bit more discretionary income, good things should continue to unfold for Pennsylvania hunters.
Most recently, Game Warden Bonin received the prestigious Jeff Cooper Legacy Foundation Scholarship. With this, Bonin will have the opportunity to train at Gunsite in Paulden, Arizona, the world’s foremost firearms training academy, further enhancing his already impressive skill set. Congratulations Brandon.
