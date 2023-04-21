The morning started off great. Several nice points, a few birds taken and an awesome retrieve in water to round things out.
Back at the truck, over a cup of coffee, we dissected the morning’s hunt one more time and feeling pretty contented, we began to plan our next outing when an itch turned into an irritation. Removing my shirt I discover an unwanted visitor along for the ride. A deer tick embedded itself between my shoulder blade and my arm pit. It is in the perfect spot to remain undetected without the aid of a mirror. Murphy’s Law is still operating perfectly. We are miles from the nearest medical facility. The tick is dug in like a World War I trench encampment and I don’t know how long it’s been attached. We have just discovered the best covert of birds that we have seen in five or six seasons. The dogs are working unusually well and the last thing we want to do is depart. So, off to the hospital we go. Birds or no birds, I don’t want Lyme disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Lyme disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings (e.g., rash), and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks. Laboratory testing is helpful if used correctly and performed with validated methods. Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with a few weeks of antibiotics.
Tick cuffs on pant legs go a long way to keep ticks from making their way onto your skin. Lycra spandex undershirts can reduce the chance that ticks make their way onto the skin. Treating clothing with sprays that contain 0.5% permethrin is recommended. Spray clothing prior to wear but make sure to allow them to dry before donning. Rubber boots are also a good way to keep ticks from making their way up your legs and under your garments. In addition to accepting spray well, the rubber seems to make it more difficult for the ticks to adhere.
The best way to avoid Lyme disease is to avoid being bitten by ticks. Since this is not always possible, the next best thing is to check, check and check again for these tiny critters. Upon returning indoors, it is best to maintain a disciplined regiment of inspection before showering immediately thereafter. Most important areas include underarms, in and around the ears, belly button, backs of knees, between the legs, groin and buttocks, around the waist and the backs of shoulders. Make sure to check the head and into the roots of one’s hair. Checking for ticks is best done with a partner. Younger couples might enjoy this routine more than us older folks. My chances of contracting Lyme disease are increasing with age because of my failing eyesight, lack of flexibility and my wife’s general disinterest in searching for these pests in my delicate regions.
Tick removal is best accomplished with a fine pair of tweezers, pulling straight up with steady pressure. If the entire tick cannot be extracted, try to remove the mouth from the wound site. Following removal, clean the bite area and hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
The following, as per the CDC, can be signs and symptoms of untreated Lyme disease that might manifest as early as a day or two following a bite or may be delayed by a month or more before presenting:
- Erythema migrans (EM) rash Occurs in approximately 70 to 80 percent of infected persons.
- Begins at the site of a tick bite after a delay of 3 to 30 days (average is about 7 days).
- Expands gradually over several days reaching up to 12 inches or more across.
- Feels warm to the touch but is rarely itchy or painful.
- Sometimes clears as it enlarges, resulting in a target or “bull’s-eye” appearance.
- Appear on any area of the body, not always as a “classic” erythema migrans rash.
Later on, these untreated symptoms might develop into more serious conditions, such as but not limited to:
- Severe headaches and neck stiffness.
- Additional EM rashes on other areas of the body.
- Facial palsy, a loss of muscle tone or droop on one or both sides of the face.
- Arthritis with severe joint pain and swelling, particularly the knees and other large joints.
- Intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints, bones or nerves.
- Heart palpitations or an irregular heartbeat.
- Episodes of dizziness or shortness of breath.
- Inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.
- Shooting pains, numbness, or tingling in the hands or feet.
If you have concerns, seek medical attention. Don’t wait. Waiting can make all the difference in the treatment and prevention of Lyme disease. As the old saying goes, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
