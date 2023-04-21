The morning started off great. Several nice points, a few birds taken and an awesome retrieve in water to round things out.

Back at the truck, over a cup of coffee, we dissected the morning’s hunt one more time and feeling pretty contented, we began to plan our next outing when an itch turned into an irritation. Removing my shirt I discover an unwanted visitor along for the ride. A deer tick embedded itself between my shoulder blade and my arm pit. It is in the perfect spot to remain undetected without the aid of a mirror. Murphy’s Law is still operating perfectly. We are miles from the nearest medical facility. The tick is dug in like a World War I trench encampment and I don’t know how long it’s been attached. We have just discovered the best covert of birds that we have seen in five or six seasons. The dogs are working unusually well and the last thing we want to do is depart. So, off to the hospital we go. Birds or no birds, I don’t want Lyme disease.

Dave Bates can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

