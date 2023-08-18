This week, I’ve taken to thinking out loud. In the writing world, we call this taking stock. It’s a nicer form of complaining that hides behind literary merit, of which I am still searching for.

As I write this, it is moving to late August. Time for back to school. High school football camp is in full swing. The bands are learning field shows and marching around town. Dove season is just around the corner with early goose season not far behind. Hunting licenses have been obtained. Plans for the World Rabbit Field Trials (who knew there was such a thing?) are underway. You might be trying to squeeze in a late-season fishing trip or you might be one of those diehard anglers who fishes even as the snow flies. Maybe you are sitting on the front porch reading Gene Hill. Whatever it is that you do to prepare for whatever comes next, you are probably into it by now.

Dave Bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. He can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

