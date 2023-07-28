Greetings all, and thanks for all the great comments spanning the last couple of columns. I thought I’d take a moment to answer some of your letters and emails that have been pouring in. Well, maybe pouring would be a stretch but I thought you might enjoy hearing some of the riveting questions put forth by fellow sportsmen.
Joseph McLaughlin of Canonsburg inquires if anyone has noticed above-average numbers of ducks in our area this summer? Wondering if it could be because of the preponderance of forest fires across Canada? Curious to hear any thoughts who might have a better understanding of duck biology than Joe or I.
Jay Donley of Bald Hill writes: “Do you guys actually hunt pheasants or do you just drink coffee and sit on your tailgate?” Thanks for asking, Jay. Yes, while it appears as though we just drink coffee and eat snack cakes, we are in reality fueling our bodies for the brutal workout that is pheasant hunting. I realize it might appear to the untrained eye that we could be loafing, but the meticulous preparations that an athlete must undergo when in pursuit of such a worthy quarry as the pheasant or grouse demands a finely tuned body, mind and spirit.
Red Kolar of Carmichaels asks, “Are you guys really sponsored by Little Debbie snack cakes?” Dear Red, We are not “officially” sponsored by Little Debbie as of yet but we are, indeed, looking for a corporate snack sponsor. There are rumors that I can neither confirm nor deny to the effect that we are in negotiations with any number of companies that may or may not include Little Debbie, Hostess, Giant Eagle, Entenmann’s, Dunkin, and Krispy Kreme, to name but a few. As I type this the screen is blurring from a sugar high simply induced by typing their names.
Dr. Darrell Donley from Waynesburg commented: “Dave, I have it on good authority that you and your family have a history of diabetes. Metformin is not a cure all and you might want to try a salad once in a while.” Thanks for looking out for our family, Doc. I promise to do better next season, if not the season after.
OK, enough with the clowning. Now for some real news items.
- There will be a Pennsylvania Game Commission Hunter Trapper Education Class on Aug. 8 and 9, at the Canonsburg Sportsmen’s Association located at 115 Allison Hollow Road, Canonsburg. Attendance is required both days. You can register online at https://register-ed.com/events/view/200725 All registrants must be at least 11 years of age by Aug. 9, 2023.
- Pennsylvania’s doe license sales seem to be going more smoothly after the opening rush. The second round, in which a resident or nonresident can pick up a second antlerless deer license, began July 24. The third round begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, the same day DMAP permits go on sale. The fourth round will begin Monday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. Hunters can purchase additional antlerless deer licenses for any WMU where licenses remain until reaching their personal limit of six active antlerless deer licenses. Check out the PGC’s website for more information.
- The McDonald Sportsmen’s Association will be hosting youth indoor archery this winter. You can fill out the application on the McDonald website: www.mcdonaldsportsmen.com. Email questions to Mary Martinez at marymartine$z03@gmail.com
- Anyone observing turkey broods this year is encouraged to log onto the PA Game Commision website https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey and report their findings. The site will provide further instructions on the type of information required and how to proceed.
- The 29th Annual Traditional 3-D Archery Shoot, sponsored by the Wildlife League of Ohio County, West Virginia and the Seneca Tri-State Traditional Archers, will take place Aug. 25-26 (7 a.m. until 3 p.m.) and Aug. 27 (7 a.m. until noon). There will be free primitive camping and a practice range available. The kitchen will be open Saturday 7-3 and Sunday 7-1. Cost is $20 for all three days, $15 for two days and $10 for one day. Contact Jim Ulery 724-470-6556 or Chuck Homitz 724-255-3092 for more information.
- Congratulations to Sophia Zalar of the Carmichaels Area School District and Abigail Barnes of Albert Gallatin on being presented with $1,000.00 scholarships by the Harry Enstrom Chapter of the Izaak Walton League. Good luck with your college careers, girls.
- If you or your organization is have a sporting news related story or information about an upcoming event, please send it to me two or three weeks in advance and I will attempt to share it in my “Monthly Shotgun News Blast.”
Dave Bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter and can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.