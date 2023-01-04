Boys basketball
Sophomore Lane Allison couldn’t be stopped Wednesday night as he tossed in a career-high 33 points, leading West Greene to a 58-54 victory over visiting California in the Class A Section 2 opener for both teams.
Allison helped West Greene (1-0, 3-7) build leads of 27-18 at halftime and 40-32 after three quarters. The Pioneers pushed the lead back up to 10 points in the fourth quarter before California (0-1, 4-6) closed to within two points in the closing seconds.
Allison, however, sealed the win by making two clutch free throws.
Parker Burns had 10 points for West Greene.
Vinny Manzella led California with 18 points, which included four three-point baskets. Cole Wolpink had 12 points and Aiden Lowden 10.
Lexi Six poured in a career-high 26 points to help West Greene knock off Avella 68-63 in a Class A Section 2 game Wednesday.
Kasie Meek added 17 points and Taylor Karvan contributed 11 points for West Greene (2-0, 5-4), which outscored Avella, 35-30, in the second half.
Syd Strope scored 19 points, Ava Frank 14, and Hanna Brownlee 13 for Avella (0-1, 5-5), which was tied with West Greene, 33-33, at the half.
Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak.
The Wolverines (3-0 Big Ten, 9-5) last started 3-0 in conference play in the 2020-21 season when they won their first six and started the season 11-0 overall.
Penn State (2-2, 11-4) entered with an average margin of victory of 14.4 points during its win streak which included a 74-59 road win against then-No. 17 Illinois. The Nittany Lions led for just 1:37 against Michigan and never in the second half.
Jalen Pickett scored 26 points for Penn State and Seth Lundy added 16.
The Philadelphia Phillies signed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year contract, hoping the onetime elite closer can become a quality arm out of the bullpen.
An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel has 394 career saves, which is most among all active pitchers and ranks seventh on the career list.
Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter.
