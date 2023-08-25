If you are not familiar with the Rogers (Ohio) Flea Market, then, as a sportsman, you might want to become more familiar.
Throughout the summer my daughter, Emma, and I have begun to celebrate what we call our “Fun Day Fridays.” Because of work schedules, there are also “Fun Day Mondays” inserted when the schedule does not permit. An occasional “Funday Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday” can also be added to the calendar as necessary. So, as a sportsman or sportswoman, what is worth driving more than 90 minutes, nearly 95 miles, to experience.
Rogers Flea Market and Auction has a little bit of just about anything and everything one can imagine. At 7:30 a.m. the wide world of flea marketing on steroids begins. The temperature was in the low 60s when we began our walk. We started off with a homemade double dip chocolate donut, and a cup of coffee from the Amish donut stand. I know this comes as a shock.
We then began our five-hour stroll that took us to all things outdoors, antiques, tools, sporting goods, glassware, produce, livestock and much, much more. Five hours was not enough to complete the rounds. We still left several buildings untouched. If you are not a flea market connoisseur, let me assure you that Rogers is one of the best. There are approximately 1,600 indoor and outdoor spaces available covering an area around 250 acres. The flea market boasts 50,000 visitors on a good day but I would guess that we didn’t see anywhere near that number on our visit.
So why would a flea market be of interest to a sports-minded individual? Used hunting clothing, fishing poles, tents, camping equipment, trapping paraphernalia, guns, hiking staffs, pruners, saws, hideout blinds, reloading equipment, flashlights, fishing reels, knives and on and on. While I did not count the exact numbers of vendors, I would guesstimate that we encountered 30-40 vendors that offered some sort of used hunting clothes. Admittedly, there were some great deals and some not-so-good deals. Some of the gear was on the “seen its better days side” and some was more of the “gently used side.” But what else do you expect when you head to a flea market for gear that you are going to drag into the bush and simply punish in its use?
As I harken back to a simpler time in my life there were precious few times that I can recall, under the age of 30, that I could really afford to buy the sporting gear that I needed for my outdoor pursuits. Many were the times that I would reach into the closet, unable to find the piece of gear that was called for. I had to make do. Compromise. Do without.
Enter Rogers Flea Market. One would be hard pressed to find something unaffordable when trying to locate that required niche piece of equipment that would make one’s time afield more bearable or flat out more enjoyable.
I picked up a pop-up blind for $10. We also brought home a telescopic pole saw/pruning hook for $5. As hard as it was to resist, I came upon piles of camouflage clothing that I let lay. Had I been in the market for a good small-game vest, I’d have had plenty to choose from. I am truly at a loss to think of some item that I could have used for my woods pursuits that we did not run across.
It’s nice to know that our young folks have everything they need to enjoy the outdoors and to do so cheaply. If I was planning to take up a sport from scratch and had no gear to speak of from the get go, Rogers Flea Market would be my first stop. Good luck to you and yours if you head out to supplement your sporting wardrobe or upgrade your equipment list. I hope we run into you on our next shopping spree.
And remember, they are only open on Fridays.
