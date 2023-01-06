The best thing about hunting and fishing is that you don’t have to actually do it to enjoy it. You can go to bed every night thinking about how much fun you had 20 years ago, and it all comes back clear as moonlight.” Robert Ruark, The Old Man’s Boy Grows Older

I am afraid that this week’s installment comes a bit late. Because I was busy introducing myself last week. Maybe I should have begun with a year in review. Possibly, I could have shared some secrets about stalking techniques for deer hunting, though I spook more deer than I actually stalk.

Dave Bates is owner of Alpha Omega Shooting Solutions, a longtime educator and high school baseball coach, part-time police officer and writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In