I am of the opinion that every man needs two items in his possession at all times: a pocket knife and a handkerchief.

Maybe the term “pen knife” is more appropriate here in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Some would argue that other items should be added to the list. A banking card, drivers license, some would even say their personal protection weapon. While all of the above are important items in a man’s kit (the modern term would be every day carry) or EDC, the first two, in my humble opinion, are paramount. Most situations can be handled with one or the other. String hanging off a cuff button – pocket knife. Woman crying at a funeral – handkerchief. Important package containing new hunting boots arrives – pocket knife. Small cut from playing with one’s pocket knife carelessly – handkerchief. Emergency chopping of deer sausage at buddy’s garage – pocket knife. Morsels of said deer sausage remaining on face – handkerchief. I could go on all day. Rarely does the need to draw one’s pistol from concealment play into daily life. But the constant onslaught of calamity can again and again be repelled with these two simplest of inventions. No civilized sportsman should ever be more than a few steps away from either one.

Dave Bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. He can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-

reporter.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In