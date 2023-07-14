Because it is July and the hot weather is upon us, I will blame this column on mid-summer irritability. I was going to write about the traditional deer opener the Monday following Thanksgiving versus the new Saturday opener that has been in effect these past few years. However, I’ll save that bit of controversy until closer to deer season’s arrival. In reality, my inner sadist tires of writing about warm fuzzy nostalgic topics every week. (Not really.) Other technical subjects as well as the shotgun blast or “Odds and Ends” column are tolerated once per month or less by my readership, and begrudgingly so. So, let’s dig into all things pheasant stampish.

I overheard some folks talking about the good old days when pheasants were native to Pennsylvania. It is a misnomer in that pheasants were never “native” to Pennsylvania. Pheasants are an Asian bird dating back to as early as 1773. The birds were first stocked in Pennsylvania in the areas north of Philadelphia in Lehigh and Northampton counties in the 1890s by locals.

Dave Bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. He can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

