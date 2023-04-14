The trout season opener has come and gone. Many thanks to the local wildlife conservation groups that have led the stocking efforts on behalf of local fishermen. If the number of folks that I have spoken with is any indicator as to the number of those hitting the lakes and streams this trout season, then many families appear to be taking advantage of the fishing opportunities in our area. Great to see.

n The Washington County Sport Show will be held in conjunction with the gun show this weekend, Saturday the 15th (9 a.m.- 7 p.m.) and Sunday, April 16 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) at the Washington County Fairgrounds. These events are sponsored by the Washington County League of Sportsmen and A.R.H. Sport Shop, respectively. Events will include the presentation of the George Block Conservation Scholarship at 1 p.m. Saturday. The sporting dog show will get underway at 2 p.m. Boone & Crockett, as well as Pope & Young, trophy scoring will be conducted both days of the show, so if you took a nice buck this year, bring it over to the officials and have it scored. There will be a free trout pond as well as a free BB gun range available for the kids. Admission to the sport show is free. Parking is free in addition. There is a nominal charge to attend the gun show. A number of outdoor agencies, conservation groups, and wildlife organizations will be on hand. I hope to see you there.

Dave Bates can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

