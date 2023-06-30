I can’t believe we are at the beginning of July 2023 already. Fourth of July celebrations are already getting underway, cookouts are in full swing, and the fireworks, in many cases, have begun.
But don’t forget to celebrate the most important aspect of our July 4th celebrations: our freedom.
Every holiday has its focus, be it Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving or Memorial Day. This Fourth of July, I implore you to take a moment to reflect on the freedoms that we often take for granted. Those freedoms enumerated in the Bill of Rights are a great place to start, whether you are an outdoor columnist, hunter, fisherman, kayaker, shooter, camper, hiker, biker etc. What better place to begin than with the Second Amendment.
I had a great conversation, not long ago, with a young man who teaches at the collegiate level and hails from Ethiopia. While attempting to convey the full depths of what our family is exactly celebrating on July 4th, each time I explained another facet of American culture that we enjoy, he would ask two or three new questions, always returning to the premise of “Really, you can do that in America?” Few young men or women have impressed me so much in all my years as an American citizen. He longs to become an American citizen and most certainly embraces the qualities that make us “most American” in our existence. From time to time, I believe we all need a bit of perspective. For this, I thank my friend.
n Along the lines of what has become my once per month shotgun blast of information, news and general meandering, I would like to thank all of those folks who have checked in with ideas for articles, opinion of topics addressed and ideas for pursuing outdoor fun. A number of folks have very tactfully suggested more stories and less news. I am flattered that you are enjoying the stories and information pieces I have put together. However, there are many important tidbits that can only be carried to my readers via the shotgun blast. I promise not to overdo it on the odds and ends columns but they are a necessary feature. Stay tuned for more hunting and fishing stories that are human-interest pieces in the future.
n Saturday, Aug. 5 is youth field day (kids 9-15 years of age) sponsored by the Canonsburg Sportsmen’s Association and the Washington County Sportsmen’s League. Completed forms can be obtained as well as returned to: CSA Youth Field Day, 207 Lindley Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Events will include, but are not limited to, archery, fishing, trap shooting, .22 rifle range, trapping, muzzleloader, turkey calling and outdoor survival. Attendance is limited to the first 64 participants and the event will take place rain or shine. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and events begin at 8 a.m. Lunch and refreshments are provided and parents are welcome to attend and observe.
n The McDonald Sportsmen’s Club will be holding black powder cartridge rifle matches in the fall: Sept. 2, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4 are the current dates. The range will be open for practice each Friday preceding the matches. Sign-ups start at 7 a.m. with matches at 9 a.m. Contact Mike at 412-353-5326 or Mary at mcdonaldBPCR@gmail.com. In addition, 3-D archery, bench-rest shooting, trap and skeet, as well as fly tying and a bullseye league are just some of the events taking place on site. Information is available at www.mcdonaldsportsmen.com.
n Hunters Sharing the Harvest, Pennsylvania’s nationally emulated venison donation program, has announced that Pennsylvania deer hunters fed the hungry in historic fashion during the 2022-23 hunting season by donating a total of 235,532 pounds of venison from 6,201 deer and four elk. The season totals were announced by HSH executive director Randy Ferguson during the Pennsylvania Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus Reception.
n Early in May, 24 volunteers joined up on a rainy Saturday morning to pick up trash along Park Ave. and Pigeon Creek in Monongahela. Led by the Harry Enstrom Chapter of theIzaak Walton League and tag teaming with a number of outdoor enthusiasts from the area, such a cleanup might not have been accomplished in decades. The volunteers came from a pretty broad spectrum across the community. There were Scouts, parents and siblings, members of local sportsmen’s clubs, anglers, members of Mon City civic groups, community activists and conservation groups ranging from school age children to young and middle aged adults to seniors. Many thanks to all that joined in the effort.
n The 3rd Annual Greene County Beagle Hunters Youth Hunt will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, in Brave. Contact the Greene County Beagle Club for more information. Hunt begins at 7:30 a.m. and the show at 11:30 a.m.
n Hopefully, you are putting all those rails to trails sites as well as our local canoe/kayak launches, state and county park areas to good use. Lots of opportunities exist for those looking for some fun on the water, on a bike or in a pair of hiking boots this summer.
n If you have an event, an item of interest or an accomplishment relating to the outdoors that you’d like to share with the outdoor community, please give me a shout several weeks prior and I will attempt to get some light directed towards your endeavor.
