In 2006, I arrowed my first deer with a longbow, built by Ed Maurin of Stringtown. I gave the deer a half hour after the shot to expire. I climbed down from the tree stand, taking my time, making my way up the hill in the direction of the downed deer. It wasn’t long before I saw the white belly and knew that Dad’s old Fred Bear Razorhead broadhead from 1956 had done the trick.

As I approached the deer from behind and extended the bow to touch the rump, ensuring that the doe was indeed dead, I got one of the biggest surprises of my sporting life. About six feet in front of where the deer lay, a grouse erupted from cover, a dense grapevine thicket. I launched the bow in the direction of the heavens, spun around and brought my right knee even with my chin.

Dave Bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. He can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

