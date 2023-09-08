The deer cleared an opening in the trees. I led the buck by a foot or so. I knew he was a good one. … OK, at least fair.
Bang! Down he went.
Looking like Jackie Robinson stealing home plate, he went into a low slide and came to rest at the foot of an old white oak root system that had fallen victim to a windstorm earlier in the year. This was the first deer in years that I’ve had to use a followup shot on. Not because I’m any sort of marksman with a rifle, but I tend to hunt in thick stuff and I usually pick my shots carefully. I anchored the second shot right at the base of the skull.
For a few moments I basked in the glory that accompanies a well-placed shot, this rare one, taken on the run. I gave a prayer of thanks, filled out the tag, took a couple of photos (one was a lousy selfie that looks cheesy at best but one has to record for posterity) and field dressed the deer. I looked up the hill from whence he came and tried to plot the best route back to the field.
About the time I tightened up on the drag rope and began the 75-yard uphill haul, it occurred to me that I had not been to the gym in a very long time. I had not run the treadmill in weeks. Very few push-ups or sit-ups had been initiated since I came home from grouse hunting northern Wisconsin in the fall.
I sensed I was huffing and puffing more than usual. I brushed it off as late-50s belly fat.
On my second attempt, I arrived at the realization that I had either shot a wooly mammoth or I was considerably out of shape. In hindsight, it was the latter. And with that, I sissied out, dragged the deer 200 yards downhill to the point where I could drive the side by side up to the deer and load it with a lot less hassle and effort. I also think I might have kept myself from a heart attack in the process.
So now what? First off, know the signs of a heart attack:
- An uncomfortable pressure, fullness, squeezing or pain in the center of the chest for more than two minutes.
- Chest pain that spreads to the shoulders, neck, or arms.
- Dizziness, fainting, sweating, nausea and shortness of breath may also occur.
Secondly, be proactive. Begin a health regiment well before the start of hunting season. Start slowly and ease into your workout. No one says you have to hike 15 miles the first night with a 50-pound pack full of rocks. You laugh but I know some guys who start out exactly like that on Day 1). Stretching is key. You will find that your ability to exercise is greatly aided with a planned stretch as part of your activities. Light stretching at the start and cool-down stretching at the end will go a long way to enhancing your workout.
Start with short walks and gradually lengthen the distance each night. Road walking is best, at first. I prefer to go the shorts and tennis shoes route early on. Incorporate some core exercises to tighten up that belly, maybe even some pilates-type exercises. They are great for overall strength and stamina.
Once you have gotten into the workout rhythm, I find that moving my workout to the gravel county roads aids with balance and strengthens ankles. The uneven surface keeps me on my toes and makes for a more stringent workout. Walking on trails and woods walking can be the logical next step.
About the time that you feel like you are whipping yourself into some semblance of shape, beyond that of a sphere, add some incline. Walking up and then down a sizable hill exercises different sets of muscle groups on the way up versus the way down. It also breaks up the monotony of the same nightly walk routine.
The advanced course can be right-of-way walking, taking a walk through high weeds, and in cases where one is liable to hike with a pack during the season, like those hunts out west, bring on the pack and some added weight.
These early season walks are a good time to grease up the boots, replace laces, and condition feet to something other than a running shoe. I find this time of year great for getting out new equipment, recently purchased electronics, etc. and giving a little time to familiarize with new gear. As the old saying goes, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” And it might just save your next hunt as well as your life.
