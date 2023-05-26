About this time of year folks begin to get busy with those warm-weather projects that can only be done in fair weather. One of those chores might entail getting out to the shooting range and finally learning how to use that pistol that has been stored in the bedside drawer for who knows how long.

Most individuals buy their first gun with the intention of learning to use it immediately. Life gets in the way and the next thing you know, several years pass and there sits the gun in the same condition in which it was purchased. Unfortunately, there is trained and there is untrained. It boils down to not much more than that. If one thinks that owning a weapon makes them a shooter, then stand next to your piano for a while and see how that works out for you. I have leaned on my daughter’s piano for years, but alas, no magic. Only training will make you capable of handling your weapon when it comes crunch time.

Dave Bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter and can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

