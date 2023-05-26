About this time of year folks begin to get busy with those warm-weather projects that can only be done in fair weather. One of those chores might entail getting out to the shooting range and finally learning how to use that pistol that has been stored in the bedside drawer for who knows how long.
Most individuals buy their first gun with the intention of learning to use it immediately. Life gets in the way and the next thing you know, several years pass and there sits the gun in the same condition in which it was purchased. Unfortunately, there is trained and there is untrained. It boils down to not much more than that. If one thinks that owning a weapon makes them a shooter, then stand next to your piano for a while and see how that works out for you. I have leaned on my daughter’s piano for years, but alas, no magic. Only training will make you capable of handling your weapon when it comes crunch time.
Over the last several weeks, I’ve had more than a couple people stop me and say “Dave, what’s the best gun for me to get for personal protection?” Pardon the pun, but this is a loaded question.
My old friend, Christmas tree farmer Ralph Bell, used to say, “Why I’d have better luck picking out a husband for a wife than to try to pick out a Christmas tree for someone else.” Ralph would have been correct about picking out a weapon for someone else, as well. At 99 years of age, I guess Ralph was right about a lot more things than I realized.
When someone asks me this, I jokingly reply with the following:
How many parties will be attacking you?
At what range do you expect the gunfight to occur?
Will zombies be involved? With or without body armor?
Will your particular gunfight occur in daylight or darkness?
Will the gunfight occur against Republicans or Democrats?
What is your I.Q., zodiac sign and bench press?
What is the largest caliber you are capable of controlling?
About this time they usually stare at me as if I have recently landed from Mars and say, “How the heck should I know?” To which I respond, “Exactly!”
What my friends don’t understand is that their question is a lot more complicated than they realize. Finding a pistol or revolver that is suitable for you takes into account a myriad of factors. How big or small, how weak or strong, hand size, body type, shooting experience and many other factors play into this decision. Only you can answer these questions and it’s usually done by picking up a few firearms and handling them. Shooting them is even better, if possible.
The No. 1 mistake I see at my shooting school is that most folks buy the smallest weapon that they can find. They don’t shoot their pistol beforehand and they have probably not shot anything nearly that small. When they get to class and fire their first few rounds, the look of shock is one I wish I could have short-fused, prior to their arrival. Herein lies the problem. Small guns are great to carry but they don’t shoot nearly as comfortably. Larger guns are more pleasant to shoot but added bulk makes them difficult to carry, especially concealed. In the spirit of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, what they are looking for is “just right.” I find my students are almost always happier with a mid-sized platform in the end.
As it so often happens, many folks wind up with a gun that was given to them as a present, bought by someone else for them. Their piece was inherited or bought on the advice of some well-meaning but lesse-informed individual who was not operating with all the necessary information. Such circumstances make the process of learning to handle, operate and shoot their firearm more difficult than it needs to be.
So how can we avoid this pitfall and others? Get some training as soon as possible. There are a number of reputable trainers in the tri-county area. Schedule a class and learn the basics of firearm safety, gun handling, and marksmanship. It’s OK to go slowly. Eventually, you will gain the confidence to proceed down this very important path. And if you need some help along the way, contact me. I am glad to assist. Be safe.
