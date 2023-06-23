Alpheus Potts “Bud” Mitchell was a guy I didn’t know very well. Truth be told, I never made his acquaintance. Oh, we’ve hunted pheasants together nearly every Saturday morning of pheasant season for the last 30 years or so but I never shook hands with the man. We didn’t eat breakfast together. We never exchanged a word in person.

I talk with him quite frequently these days as I scan the fields before me, scouting the terrain for our dogs and signs of “birdy” behavior. I thank him often for letting me borrow his old Ithaca double barrel and for the enjoyment it has brought. I didn’t know what a great shotgun felt like until I shouldered his.

Dave Bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. He cna be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

