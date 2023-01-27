As I watch a certain member of my family, who may or may not be a judge, prepare to depart for a morning’s hunt, I am taken back to our childhood days of dressing for cold weather hunts in bluejeans, cotton waffle long underwear, felt pack boots, etc.

Just because he is smarter than me doesn’t mean he is smarter than me. By our own admission, we are traditionalists. We like to wear what we like to wear because that’s what we like to wear. It doesn’t have to make sense to the rest of the world. It also does not mean that our current fashion trends are most efficient in keeping us comfortable while enjoying Mother Nature.

