This week’s column is short and sweet. OK, maybe not sweet for some of us but let’s say “to the point.”
As I write this we have approximately 16 weeks, two days, 13 hours and some change until the legal shooting hour is upon us for the 2023 Pennsylvania deer season opener. We owe it to the game we hunt to do so in a responsible manner. There is no way to guarantee that our rifles or pistols or shotguns are on target unless we go through the process of sighting in.
I know a number of people who tell me that they sighted in their rifle sometime around 1969 and they haven’t touched it since. I say malarkey.
They say they do OK. Maybe they do. Maybe they don’t. And maybe they have gotten away with bad practice.
How many things do you do once per year at which you consider yourself good? Friends who golf, and I admittedly am not much of a golfer, tell me that in order to become a golfer one has to play every day. Maybe not seven days a week, but certainly several times per week if they expect to play well. I know from years of coaching that my players do not get into their swing groove for a month or even two when baseball season starts in the spring. We hit off tees, we soft toss, we hit in the cage, we hit coach-pitch batting practice and then our pitchers throw to hitters. It’s not until we face opposing pitchers for several weeks that our bats start to come alive. Unfortunately, that’s too close to the end of the season for my liking.
Spend some time in the local sport shop or barber shop and you’ll hear hunters talking about why they missed a particular shot. It’s always the sun or the rain or the deer moved or they didn’t see that branch or that the deer snuck in on them or that Venus wasn’t aligned with Jupiter. I would bet a dime to a doughnut (and you know how I feel about doughnuts) that more often missing has to do more with being unfamiliar with our equipment or the excited state we find ourselves in when we come face to face with a set of antlers. Don’t believe me? Next time you are out at the range, which I hope is soon so you can sight in your rifle, and when no one is around, take three off hand shots at a target 100 yards away. Keep in mind that the vital zone of a white-tailed deer is a lot less than the 17 inches you’ll hear thrown around in hunting circles. I’ll bet you surprise yourself as to how big your group is. I’d venture to say two or three times bigger than the group that you shoot from the bench when sighting in. Probably a lot more than that.
I’ll always shoot with an improvised rest, if possible. Practice achieving a rest with a .22 rifle and you’ll get better. Next, take three shots standing, unsupported at a target 25 yards away. Do you know where your rifle hits at that distance? Probably lower than you think. Do the same at 50 yards. Are we even in the ballpark? Probably not as close as we’d like to be.
I have not killed many giants in my days afield. I have, however, killed a pile of does, small bucks and a fair number of respectable racks over the years. The farthest I’ve ever killed a deer was 107 yards with my uncle’s .30-06. I used a rangefinder after the fact because I knew it was farther than most of my shots. The greater majority of the other 40-50 deer were taken at much closer distances. I would conservatively estimate that most of the deer taken were well inside of 50 yards.
Am I advocating that deer must be taken at close range? Absolutely not. I know that long-distance marksmanship has become all the rage these past few years. Those that go that route practice and they know the limits of their gear. I applaud their commitment and discipline as well as their skill. What I can’t make folks understand is that it doesn’t matter if your quarry is 60 feet or 600 yards, if your rifle is not properly zeroed, your chances of hitting game is sheer happenstance.
We owe it to the game we pursue. Sight in your rifle. Admittedly, technology has really improved our hunting gear, especially our optics. But don’t miss the opportunity of a lifetime because of sheer laziness or a false sense of security from relying on a faulty zero. When the time comes, make certain that you have done your part to harvest your deer legally, morally and ethically, quickly and cleanly. When you are hanging that new mount above the mantel, you’ll be glad you did.
Dave bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. He can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com
