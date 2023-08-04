This week’s column is short and sweet. OK, maybe not sweet for some of us but let’s say “to the point.”

As I write this we have approximately 16 weeks, two days, 13 hours and some change until the legal shooting hour is upon us for the 2023 Pennsylvania deer season opener. We owe it to the game we hunt to do so in a responsible manner. There is no way to guarantee that our rifles or pistols or shotguns are on target unless we go through the process of sighting in.

Dave bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. He can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

