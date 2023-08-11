When Mrs. Souders, my ninth grade English teacher at Jefferson-Morgan High School, passed out the required reading lists for “the great American classics,” I was unsure that I’d ever complete such an undertaking.
I enjoyed The Leatherstocking Tales by James Fenimore Cooper. I saved F. Scott Fitzgerald’s, “The Great Gatsby” for a college American Literature course some years later. And some others I have shamefully avoided to this day.
So, who am I to assign homework to my readership on any sort of regular basis? I am just some guy who has read a fair amount of what I consider to be the “hunting classics list.”
In this week’s column I will not rank anybody in order of greatness. I won’t try to lend deep meaning to their written works nor will I interpret what I believe to be at the heart of their writing. I will simply throw out some names of my more favorite authors and a few of their stories that have moved me.
Allow me to add this, as we push the canoe away from the shore and embark on our literary journey: Every generation seems to rediscover the lost tales of great sportsmen that went before us. If I can be of some good use to the next generation of readers and sportsmen/women alike, then I’ll feel as though this week’s column was well spent. I have limited my list to three descriptions of authors whom I find to be my go-to guys. I have also included a few names of writers that I won’t go in depth on but would encourage readers to pursue. Consider this nothing more than a jumping off point.
Gene Hill is where I’ll begin, simply because he moves me. Hill wrote mostly about dogs. He wrote a lot about upland birds. He wrote about shotguns and their use. He always touches on the human aspect, incorporating much feeling into his craft. But mostly he wrote about dogs.
Everything that meant something to Hill was filtered through his dog lens. I am hard pressed to put one Hill story in front of or behind another of his works so I’ll simply throw out some pieces to get you started. “Mostly Tailfeathers” is as good a place to begin as any. “A Hunter’s Fireside Book” is another. “Hill Country,” “Tears and Laughter,” “Outdoor Yarns” and “Outright Lies” and “A Listening Walk” all come to mind as classic Hill.
Hill touches my heart. He was Harvard-educated but had blue-collar roots to the mill and mine. The old interview question: If you could bring one person back to life from a historical perspective to have a conversation with, my selection just might be Gene Hill. Sitting in our slippers after a hard day of grouse hunting followed by a big steak, relaxing in front of a roaring fireplace, big leather chairs, possibly a couple of fingers of Wild Turkey, would be time well spent with one of my literary heroes.
This Hill quote might sum him up best: “No one can fully understand the meaning of love unless he’s owned a dog. A dog can show you more honest affection with a flick of his tail than a man can gather through a lifetime of handshakes.”
Robert Ruark is known as an African big game hunter. Much of his writing stems from his time on safari during the 1950s and from his notoriety as “the poor man’s Hemingway.” His safari literature is excellent, but my favorite pair of Ruark books are “The Old Man and the Boy” and “The Old Man’s Boy Grows Older.” These two works are the stories of Ruark spending time with his grandfather and being raised on weekends and holidays in the North Carolina Outer Banks region. Ruark’s grandfather teaches his grandson what it means to be a gentleman and a sportsman and a conservationist more through action and less through words. Ruark’s writing takes on a bit of an antiseptic tone – read wealth and privilege – at times but is still grounded in love. I consider these two Ruark works to be required reading for any young protege of the field.
Nash Buckingham has brought me closer to experiencing duck hunting in the glorious Southern flyways than I might ever get. And, boy, would I like to experience that. Buckingham’s turn of a phrase and his love of tradition are hard to beat if you are looking to learn a little bit about hunting while you are reading of the exploits of others actually doing it. Buckingham comes with a warning. Much of his stuff is old fashioned and is considered politically incorrect in today’s sporting world. Peruse at your own risk, but I have never found Nash to be anything but kind hearted in his evaluations of others, albeit with outdated terminology of the day.
If you like the writers from the above listing, try these authors on for size: Skeeter Skelton, Jack O’Connor, Pat McManus, Elmer Keith, Bill Jordan, Burton Spiller, Havilah Babcock, Ed Zern, Corey Ford, and a host of others.
This week’s column is dedicated to my battery of high school English teachers: Mrs. Alice Souders, Miss Carol Jeanine Skirchak, Mrs. Karen Willis and Mrs. Betti Corazzi, who dared to keep me from completely butchering our beloved English language.
