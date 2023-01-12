First, I would like to thank all those folks who have contacted me with well-wishes on the advent of the column. In addition, I have received quite a few ideas for future articles that readers would like to hear about. I look forward to addressing them in upcoming issues.
This week, I am making space for a reminder that the application date for the George H. Block Conservation Scholarship is rapidly approaching. If you are unfamiliar with the scholarship program, I will attempt to bring you up to speed.
George Block was an outdoors columnist with the Observer-Reporter for nearly 38 years and an avid outdoorsman for the better part of a century. His outdoor articles often touched on the subject of conservation practices and protecting the environment. In an effort to ensure sustained wildlife populations, fisheries and a natural resource legacy for future generations, George wanted to encourage and empower our youth to become lifelong conservationists with this scholarship. Applicants must be 18 years of age or younger and must be residents of either Washington or Greene county. Candidates should attach a short essay listing their accomplishments related to the environment and their future endeavors.
Applications are due by Jan. 31 and can be mailed to Kathy Ward, 60 Nannie Street, Washington, PA 15301. The scholarship is awarded each year at the annual Washington County Sportsmen’s Show. This year, the sportsmen’s show and the Washington County Gun Show will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds the same weekend, April 15-16.
The scholarship program was developed as a non-profit organization in September 2017 and is supported entirely by donations from individuals and companies who wish to foster interest in conservation practices among the youngsters of Washington and Greene counties. Applications can be obtained at the following email address: kathyward@hotmail.com.
If you, your group or business would like to donate to the George H. Block Conservation Scholarship program, contributions can be mailed to the above address. All funds raised will be used for the sole purpose of supporting this award. We hope you’ll consider supporting this important work.
Changing gears, The Great American Outdoor Show will be held next month, Feb. 4-12, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. For those who have never attended this extravaganza, it is almost difficult to put into words without having seen it up close and in person. Basically, it is a nine-day celebration of all things outdoors. There are scheduled events, competitions, demonstrations and exhibits of everything imaginable.
If you are an archer, there is enough floor space to occupy a full day’s viewing with opportunities to try out equipment that is normally not available to everyone. If guns are your thing, check out the gun room. Manufacturers of every make and model of firearm can be found on site, and mixed in with the guns are additional purveyors of nearly every kind of hunting equipment, scopes, optics, binoculars, holster makers and on and on. Live fishing tanks are on site with pro-staffers showing off their skills.
Looking for a new boat or an all terrain vehicle? Look no further. Most major manufacturers of this ilk are there to show off their machines and to answer any questions you might have in order to make a more informed purchase. Check out the dock dog competition, improve your calling ability, or research that hunt you’ve been thinking about booking. Talk to outfitters from all over the world, you might even run into some show “specials” that make that upcoming hunt more affordable. Authors will be on site with their latest books and might be available for consultation or just to shoot the breeze. You might even get an autograph from your favorite outdoors television personality.
Kids have limitless opportunities to experience all facets of the outdoors and newbies will appreciate the exposure to a whole new world unfolding before them. You’ll want to check the show schedule for times and dates of the events you’d most like to see.
Inside the show there are myriad food vendors with just about anything you might want to eat. If you are looking for a more formal meal option, numerous restaurants are located within a few miles of the complex. Hotels in the Harrisburg area fill up pretty quickly, so I would advise calling ahead to book a room. Last-minute booking can be difficult. Parking is adjacent to the Farm Show Complex but can also involve a short shuttle bus from neighboring lots. Be advised, parking might involve a bit of a walk from the outer lots. Also, for those with mobility issues, check out the accessible parking options on site. It is about a four-hour drive to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from downtown Washington, so plan accordingly.
If you are looking for ways to spend some quality time with family or friends or just want to break the winter doldrums, this is a great venue. Go to greatamericanoutdoorshow.org in order to find out more on the Great American Outdoor Show. I hope to see you there.
