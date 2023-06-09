It’s summer and you might be headed out to the shooting range to try out that new purchase. You might be beginning the sight in process to make certain that your deer rifle is correctly zeroed well in advance of the upcoming season. Whatever your reason for heading out to the firing range, it is worth knowing that everyone at the range, public or private, might not necessarily know the rules and protocol to keep everyone safe. This week, I’d like to review a few items to make your trip safer.
First, the four basic commandments are always in effect:
- Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on target and you are ready to fire.
- Watch your muzzle. Keep your weapon pointed in a safe direction (away from people.) This usually means down range while at the bench.
- Treat all guns as if they are always loaded: Always!
- Identify your target and what’s beyond.
With that in mind, let’s moved on to basic shooting etiquette. Keep in mind that what is basic to the old salt that has decades of shooting hours logged is not basic to the young man or woman entering the game. Take time to help newcomers learn important protocols. Let’s say, for example, we are sighting in our deer rifle and there are at least one or two others on the range at present. Keep your head on a swivel. Be ever vigilant as to what is occurring in your surroundings. Are they following the cardinal rules of safety? Do their gun-handling skills look safe? At public ranges, there is usually not a range safety officer on duty so most safety precautions have to be enlisted by those shooters present.
For starters, let’s look at the condition of your rifle on the firing line as it lays on the shooting bench. Initially, weapons should be unloaded, action open and ejection port facing up in the air so that others can easily observe the unloaded condition of your firearm. No ammunition should be in the weapon when others are down range (some call this a “cold range.”) Do not handle weapons or ammunition while others are down range hanging targets, pasting targets or making their way back to the bench area. Standing behind the bench so that others can easily see that you are not handling weapons while others are in front of the firing line is both appreciated and helpful in remaining safe. Only shooters should be on the firing line. All others should be behind the line.
As a courtesy, and ensuring that rounds are not fired while others are unprepared, check that other shooters have donned eye and ear protection. Most ranges require both to be used and it is definitely best practice. Once you are ready to shoot, make sure others are ready, as well. Ask if it is safe to declare the range “hot.” Wait for others to respond in the affirmative. If responding to another’s call of “the range is hot” an audible “the range is hot” in addition to a thumbs up is communicated. If anything unsafe is occurring on the range, any shooter at any time may call “cease fire!” All shooters should stop shooting immediately and raise their hands so that everyone can see that no gun handling is taking place. If someone needs to move down range, all weapons should be unloaded and made safe first. Once everyone has “made safe” then the “all clear” call can be made and it is safe to head down range.
One of the biggest problems with range operation is the resultant trash. Make sure to pick up your spent brass and deposit it in the appropriate brass storage container. Don’t pick up another’s brass without asking since they may plan on reloading it or just keeping it. All trash should be removed from the range including used targets, ammo boxes, etc. Return all sandbags and wooden blocks, and mats to their proper storage location. Never touch another individual’s weapon without permission. Store weapons in standing racks in the upright position with actions open in the safe position.
Try not to shoot extended shot strings while others are present as it can be difficult to hear safety commands in the middle of the din. Also, if others are waiting to shoot, be courteous and limit time on the bench so that all may enjoy their time afield.
Most seasoned shooters are happy to answer novice questions, help in the familiarization process and provide guidance about the shooting sports. I’ve been invited to shoot a few rounds through someone else’s weapon on a number of occasions, which was a big help in deciding whether to make a new purchase. The shooting community is overwhelmingly friendly, welcoming and supportive. Be patient with the newbie; we were all, once, newbies. Throughout my life, whenever I moved to a new community, the first place I went to meet good folks was the local range. Rarely was I disappointed and nearly always did I pick up something of value.
Dave Bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. He can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.