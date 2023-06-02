Have you ever seen one of those fancy vaults for the back of the sportsman’s truck that turn unusable space into organization? You can spend $2,000 on such a box or you can build one if you have some basic hand tools and a little crafting savvy.

After watching some hunting buddies construct boxes and tubs in which to store their hunting and fishing supplies, I became jealous. Myriad arrangements of sliding drawers, hidden vaults, trap doors, sundry hooks and tie downs became too much for me to endure. I had to own such a contraption or my sportsman life would remain incomplete. Even better to build the doggone thing.

Dave bates writes a weekly outdoors column for the Observer-Reporter. he can be reached at alphaomegashootingsolutions@gmail.com or newsroom@observer-reporter.com

